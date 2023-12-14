Acer Swift Go 14 with Intel Core Ultra 7 brings AI PC power to a thin and light laptop
Acer's Swift Go features an Intel Core Ultra CPU with integrated Arc GPU and industry-altering NPU.
Acer just unveiled the Swift Go 14, a laptop poised to join the AI PC revolution that promises improved workflows and redefines mobile computing. This potent device is not merely an upgrade – it's a gateway to the future of AI-powered productivity, content creation, and entertainment.
At the heart of the Swift Go 14 lies the cutting-edge Gen Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Processor. The Ultra Core integrates Intel Arc graphics and Intel AI Boost, a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) designed to accelerate AI workloads. Imagine photo editing powered by AI algorithms, video editing that feels like a breeze, and a computer that anticipates your needs before you even express them – that could be the magic we hope to experience with the Swift Go 14.
The review unit I just received also has 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage.
The Acer Swift Go 14 features a 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800)OLED display boasting WQXGA+ resolution, although you can opt for the 1920x1200 touchscreen display for a hands-on experience. Both options should deliver exceptional clarity and vibrant colors, immersing you in your work and entertainment. Acer also stepped up its onboard webcam game by providing a QHD ( 1440p) webcam with advanced audio/video technologies to elevate your communication game.
Price: Starting $799.99 (our review unit) $999.99
Display: 14-inch Multi-Touch Display with IPS Technology WUXGA 1920x1200
CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H
GPU: Intel integrated Arc GPU
RAM: 16GB LPDR5X system memory
Storage: 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Size: 12.6 x 8.6 x 0.8
Weight: 2.91 pounds
Design
Acer's commitment to craftsmanship is evident in the Swift Go 14's sleek and durable design. Crafted from robust aluminum, this laptop weighs a mere 2.91 pounds and measures 12.6 x 8.6 x 0.7, making it the perfect companion for on-the-go professionals. The Swift Go 14 has all the choice ports most will need, including two USB Type C ports, HDMI 2.1, and a MicroSD slot.
Acer Swift Go 14 featured software
The Acer comes with Windows Copilot, your built-in AI assistant, which is meant to elevate your efficiency. Need to summarize information? Copilot's got you covered. Want to automate repetitive tasks? Copilot's your secret weapon. This intelligent companion streamlines your workflow and keeps you on your game.
Acer PurifiedView and PurifiedVoice technologies leverage the power of AI to enhance your video calls and conferencing experience. Say goodbye to grainy visuals and muffled audio. PurifiedView and PurifiedVoice ensure you look and sound your best, regardless of your surroundings.
Battery Life
The Swift Go 14 is Intel Evo-certified, so we should see good performance and solid battery life. The word is the Go 14 should get about 12.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. We expect instant wake-up and lightning-fast charging thanks to the Intel Core Ultra 7. The Swift Go 14 is meant to be a tireless partner, always ready to keep up with your demanding workflows and lifestyle. I just got my review unit and will spend my weekend pushing it to its limits.
Final Thoughts
The future of AI is here, and the Swift Go 14 is your perfect guide. Are you ready to embark on this journey? The Acer Swift Go 14 is more than just a laptop; it's an invitation to a future where AI empowers creativity, enhances productivity, and seamlessly integrates into your life. Acer is embracing the possibilities and unleashing one of the first PC Laptops with Intel's innovative Core Ultra CPUs.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Mark has spent 20 years headlining comedy shows around the country and made appearances on ABC, MTV, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, Food Network, and Sirius XM Radio. He has written about every topic imaginable, from dating, family, politics, social issues, and tech. He wrote his first tech articles for the now-defunct Dads On Tech 10 years ago, and his passion for combining humor and tech has grown under the tutelage of the Laptop Mag team. His penchant for tearing things down and rebuilding them did not make Mark popular at home, however, when he got his hands on the legendary Commodore 64, his passion for all things tech deepened. These days, when he is not filming, editing footage, tinkering with cameras and laptops, or on stage, he can be found at his desk snacking, writing about everything tech, new jokes, or scripts he dreams of filming.