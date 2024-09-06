5 smart TV deals at Target that hit the bullseye — save up to $500

Target always hits the mark when it comes to smart TV deals, and if you're looking to become popular with your roommates this fall, snagging a new TV in time for your favorite primetime lineup isn't a bad start.
Whether you're looking to upgrade your gaming setup or create a badass multimedia station in your living room, some of the best TVs of 2024 are already on sale, along with sizable discounts on popular models of yesteryear.
Here are 5 smart TV deals from Target to consider during this year’s back-to-school season.
5 smart TV deals from Target
Samsung 85" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV: $4,299 $3,799 @ Target
Save $500 off the snazzy Samsung 85" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV, which turns into a miniature art exhibit (populated by your favorite pictures) when you’re not watching the boob tube.
Its anti-reflection matte display cuts glare at all times, day or night, and it comes with a slim-fit wall mount. The TV’s NQ4 AI Gen2 processor uses 20 specialized networks to power the intuitive Smart TV Hub, Dolby Atmos sound, and upscaled 4K resolution.
Bonus: With voice assistants built right into the TV, your favorite content is available on demand and on command.
Features: 4K resolution (16:9 aspect ratio), 120Hz refresh rate, UHD upscaling, Bixby/Alexa built-in, HDR10, Bluetooth
Samsung Q80D 55" 4K QLED Smart TV (2024): $1,999 $1,577 @ Target
Save over $400 off the Samsung Q80D 55" 4K QLED Smart TV, which comes bundled with a 3.1.2-channel soundbar and wireless subwoofer. Thanks to Dolby Atmos and SpaceFit Sound Pro audio, you can expect realistic, multi-dimensional spatial audio optimized specifically for your space.
Real Depth Enhancer mirrors enhance the optical experience by increasing foreground contrast. They feature 100% color volume, quantum dot, and Quantum HDR+ to deliver rich color and striking details across the board.
Features: 4K resolution (16:9 aspect ratio), 120Hz refresh rate, Google Assistant built in, Quantum HDR+, Real Depth Enhancer, 3.1.2 Channel True Dolby Atmos Sound
LG OLED55G4SUB 55" 4K UHD OLED evo G4 Smart TV: $2,599 $2,296 @ Target
Save $300 off the larger-than-life LG OLED55G4SUB 55" 4K UHD OLED evo G4 Smart TV, which is beautifully illuminated by 8 million self-lit pixels. LG's Brightness Booster Max technology produces up to 150% brighter images than their B4 series, magnifying the glow of each individual pixel with Micro Lens Array technology.
If you’re not into the table stand, the included mounting bracket creates a flush mount on your wall, making the TV as stylish as a photo frame when not in use.
Features: 4K resolution (16:9 aspect ratio), 144Hz refresh rate, self-lit pixels, 11 AI processors, voice assistant support built in, Filmmaker mode
TCL 65" Class S5-Series 4K Smart Google TV: $449 $389 @ Target
Save $60 off the affordable TCL 65" Class S5-Series 4K Smart Google TV, which utilizes TCL’s AIPQ Processor (with Deep Learning AI) to intelligently optimize the color, contrast, and clarity of your 4K HDR experience; from HDR PRO+ to HDR10, you can enjoy support for all the most advanced HDR formats.
Zippy 120 VVR allows for more responsive, lag-free gameplay, and there’s even an enhanced dialogue mode for better clarity and intelligibility in movies, TV shows, and video games. Who says 4K has to be expensive?
Features: 4K resolution (16:9 aspect ratio), 60Hz refresh rate, HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG, TCL AIPQ Processor with Deep Learning AI
LG 55" Class 4K OLED Smart TV: $1,499 $1,199 @ Target
Take $300 off the LG 55" Class 4K OLED Smart TV at Target. Powered by LG’s excellent α8 AI Processor, the TV automatically improves the picture and sound quality of any content you’re watching — all 8 million pixels worth — without you having to lift a finger.
This smart TV also comes fully loaded with NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR to improve gaming quality. You get access to 300+ free channels right out of the box and support with all your favorite streaming apps.
Features: 4K resolution (16:9 aspect ratio), 120Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, VRR, access to 300+ free channels
