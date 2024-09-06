5 smart TV deals at Target that hit the bullseye — save up to $500

Target always hits the mark when it comes to smart TV deals, and if you're looking to become popular with your roommates this fall, snagging a new TV in time for your favorite primetime lineup isn't a bad start.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your gaming setup or create a badass multimedia station in your living room, some of the best TVs of 2024 are already on sale, along with sizable discounts on popular models of yesteryear.

Here are 5 smart TV deals from Target to consider during this year’s back-to-school season.

5 smart TV deals from Target

Samsung 85" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV: $4,299 $3,799 @ Target

Save $500 off the snazzy Samsung 85" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV, which turns into a miniature art exhibit (populated by your favorite pictures) when you’re not watching the boob tube. Its anti-reflection matte display cuts glare at all times, day or night, and it comes with a slim-fit wall mount. The TV’s NQ4 AI Gen2 processor uses 20 specialized networks to power the intuitive Smart TV Hub, Dolby Atmos sound, and upscaled 4K resolution. Bonus: With voice assistants built right into the TV, your favorite content is available on demand and on command. Features: 4K resolution (16:9 aspect ratio), 120Hz refresh rate, UHD upscaling, Bixby/Alexa built-in, HDR10, Bluetooth

Samsung Q80D 55" 4K QLED Smart TV (2024): $1,999 $1,577 @ Target

Save over $400 off the Samsung Q80D 55" 4K QLED Smart TV, which comes bundled with a 3.1.2-channel soundbar and wireless subwoofer. Thanks to Dolby Atmos and SpaceFit Sound Pro audio, you can expect realistic, multi-dimensional spatial audio optimized specifically for your space. Real Depth Enhancer mirrors enhance the optical experience by increasing foreground contrast. They feature 100% color volume, quantum dot, and Quantum HDR+ to deliver rich color and striking details across the board. Features: 4K resolution (16:9 aspect ratio), 120Hz refresh rate, Google Assistant built in, Quantum HDR+, Real Depth Enhancer, 3.1.2 Channel True Dolby Atmos Sound

LG OLED55G4SUB 55" 4K UHD OLED evo G4 Smart TV: $2,599 $2,296 @ Target

Save $300 off the larger-than-life LG OLED55G4SUB 55" 4K UHD OLED evo G4 Smart TV, which is beautifully illuminated by 8 million self-lit pixels. LG's Brightness Booster Max technology produces up to 150% brighter images than their B4 series, magnifying the glow of each individual pixel with Micro Lens Array technology. If you’re not into the table stand, the included mounting bracket creates a flush mount on your wall, making the TV as stylish as a photo frame when not in use. Features: 4K resolution (16:9 aspect ratio), 144Hz refresh rate, self-lit pixels, 11 AI processors, voice assistant support built in, Filmmaker mode

TCL 65" Class S5-Series 4K Smart Google TV: $449 $389 @ Target

Save $60 off the affordable TCL 65" Class S5-Series 4K Smart Google TV, which utilizes TCL’s AIPQ Processor (with Deep Learning AI) to intelligently optimize the color, contrast, and clarity of your 4K HDR experience; from HDR PRO+ to HDR10, you can enjoy support for all the most advanced HDR formats. Zippy 120 VVR allows for more responsive, lag-free gameplay, and there’s even an enhanced dialogue mode for better clarity and intelligibility in movies, TV shows, and video games. Who says 4K has to be expensive? Features: 4K resolution (16:9 aspect ratio), 60Hz refresh rate, HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG, TCL AIPQ Processor with Deep Learning AI