PS5 finally gets Discord integration — How to start using it

Discord has finally made its way to the PS5, and although the integration is rather limited, it's better than nothing. It's been a little under two years since PlayStation announced its partnership with the company (opens in new tab), and Discord has been on Xbox since last year, so we're hoping the partnership evolves with further functionality.

How to use Discord on PS5

Discord on PS5 allows users to connect only to voice chats through another device. This means you will need a phone, tablet, computer, laptop or anything that will let you connect to the app externally.

(Image credit: Discord, PlayStation)

1: Go to Settings in the PS5 menu and select Users and Accounts.

(Image credit: Discord, PlayStation)

2: Scroll down to Linked Services and select Discord.

(Image credit: Discord, PlayStation)

2.5: Alternatively, you can select Notifications in the PS5 menu and select Check out Discord voice chat on PS5.

(Image credit: Discord, PlayStation)

3. Select Link Account.

(Image credit: Discord, PlayStation)

4. There's a QR code available on the screen that will quickly take you to the Discord site. It should automatically input the code into your phone, but if it doesn't, you can input the code on the right manually.

(Image credit: Discord, PlayStation)

5: Once the application accepts the Discord code, it will ask you to confirm the PlayStation connection. Simply confirm it and things should begin connecting.

(Image credit: Discord, PlayStation)

6: Your PlayStation screen should confirm the connection with your Discord username.

(Image credit: Discord, PlayStation)

7: Go to any Discord server on your mobile device and click on a voice chat. Do NOT select Join Voice. Instead, swipe upwards and a new screen should appear with an option that shows Join on PlayStation.

8: Another screen will appear asking you to select which PS5 you'd like to connect to. There should only be one option at this point, so tap that.

(Image credit: Discord, PlayStation)

9: A notification should now appear on your PS5 displaying that you've joined the Discord call!

Hopefully PlayStation will work to evolve the integration features, as only being able to voice chat is admittedly quite limited. It's better than nothing though, so at least we finally get to chat with our friends on PS5!