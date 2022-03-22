How to watch Halo online: Where to stream, release dates, plot and trailer

Video game adaptations are a mixed bag. For every Detective Pikachu, somewhere a film executive greenlights at least ten Uwe Boll-level stinkers. However, backed by a decent budget, and brought together under the watchful eye of executive producer Steven Spielberg; Halo aims to mimic recent releases like Arcane and The Cuphead Show! in bucking the bad video game adaptation trend. Set during the 26th-century, Halo is a sci-fi epic that tells the story of humanity’s conflict with an alien threat known as the Covenant. Keep up to date with the latest ongoings within the show’s unique “Silver Timeline” and see the universe of Halo come to life like never before with our guide on how to watch Halo online.

Since its debut in 2001, Halo has become one of the biggest video game franchises of all time. Not only did it introduce us to iconic characters like Master Chief and Cortana, but it also gave us some of gaming’s most memorable moments — not to mention one of the most recognizable main themes ever. Over 70 million copies of Halo games have been sold worldwide, and the world originally created by Bungie has spawned over 30 books expanding on the games rich lore. A live-action Halo adaptation focusing on Master Chief’s exploits has been a high priority for the franchise too, but getting there has been no easy ride — with initial efforts spanning as far back as 2005.

The project languished in development hell until 2013 when it was reannounced as an upcoming TV series set to be released in 2015. However, suffering a series of development blocks, the show didn’t even begin filming until 2019. Production encountered yet more setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic — though filming would eventually conclude in February of 2021. With a release date finally set in stone, fans around the world are counting down the hours to the premiere of a live-action Halo adaptation over fifteen years in the making. The wait is finally over, and if you’re in the U.S., U.K., Canada or Australia read on to find out how and where to watch Halo online.

How to watch Halo online in the US and Canada

While originally set to launch on Showtime, Halo is set to premiere across North America at its new home of Paramount+ . The change came about last year after early screenings convinced parent company ViacomCBS of Halo’s flagship potential — earmarking it as a great alternative to CBS’s golden-goose, Star Trek.

Viewers in the U.S. and Canada itching to finally see Master Chief’s live-action debut will be able to watch Halo exclusively on Paramount+ from Thursday, March 24. New episodes will be released onto the platform every Thursday at 3 a.m. ET (12 a.m. PT) for the duration of the show’s nine-episode season.

Are you an active T-Mobile or Sprint customer in the U.S.? If so, you may be eligible to claim a one-year subscription to Paramount+ for free by taking advantage of the carrier’s “Paramount+ On Us” offer. The promotion grants eligible customers 12 months of Paramount+ Essential, which gives you On-Demand access to thousands of episodes and movies with limited commercial interruptions.

How to watch Halo online in the U.K.

When it was announced that Halo would be jumping ship from its original home at Showtime to Paramount+, many Brits (who didn’t have access to the service) were concerned that they’d be left out on Master Chief’s live-action launch. Their fears were allayed by a tweet from a 343 Industries exec stating that U.K. fans don’t have to worry, proudly touting “no Spartan left behind!”

Fast forward a year, and that claim now rings hollow as Halo fans in the U.K. will likely have to wait until the summer of 2022, when Paramount+ programming becomes available in the region. The U.K. launch of Paramount+ was revealed last August, with British broadcaster Sky announcing that the streaming service will be made available at no extra cost to its Sky Q and Sky Cinema subscribers on launch.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can still subscribe to Paramount+ via the official app for Android, iOS, supported TVs, tablets and consoles when the platform launches later this year.

How to watch Halo in the UK anyway

So you can’t watch Halo in the U.K., now what? Well, there are two possibilities at hand. One of which I’m probably not allowed to say here, nudge nudge, wink wink, savvy? The other is less of a moral gray area, requiring a little extra money and making use of a VPN .

Registering for a Paramount+ account online requires two things: firstly, you need to be within a region that offers the service; and secondly, you require a credit card from that region in order to finalize your subscription.

Tackling the first requirement is fairly straightforward, simply sign up for a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN ) and use it to change your location to the U.S. This will allow you to access the Paramount+ site fully. However, the second requirement isn’t as easy to spoof. That is unless you subvert that requirement entirely by purchasing a Paramount+ gift card (available from retailers like Walmart , Best Buy or GameStop ) to sign up with instead.

Once you’re signed up, you’re ready to watch the latest episodes of Halo as they release. Just remember to set your location to the U.S. before attempting to watch content via the Paramount+ website or app.

How to watch Halo online in Australia

Australians looking to head into the fray with Master Chief and Spartan team Silver can catch the Halo season premiere from Thursday, March 24 exclusively on Paramount+ (a rebranding of the popular 10 All Access). New episodes will be made available to the On-Demand platform every Thursday at 6 p.m. AEDT for the duration of the show’s nine-episode season.

How to watch Halo from anywhere

While expansions are underway, Paramount+ doesn’t yet boast the same coverage as streaming service contemporaries like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. If you’re heading abroad during Halo’s debut season you could find yourself geo-blocked from enjoying the latest episodes from your new locale. The solution? Investing in a VPN (or Virtual Private Network).

Why do you need a VPN? VPNs allow you to bypass geo-blocks and connect to the websites and services you love wherever you go. With servers available the world over, a VPN can create a secure connection to your regular watch region allowing you to enjoy all of your content as if you never left home.

VPNs also provide a protected connection when using external networks. If you’re on holiday, traveling for business or simply using the internet while away from home then you may end up having to rely on Public Wi-Fi — which offers little-to-no safeguards when it comes to your data and information. The best VPNs shield your identity from websites or apps that wish to track you and encrypt your data to ensure complete security and anonymity — even from your own ISP.

Halo release schedule: When will new episodes be released?

The debut season of Halo will kick off on Thursday, March 24, with its first episode “Nagja Kul the Vagabond” ready to stream across the U.S., Canada and Australia from 3 a.m. ET ( 12 a.m. PT) and 6 p.m. AEDT. The show will be released in weekly installments, running from the end of March through May 19 and features nine, 60-minute episodes.

The following is the release schedule for Halo for those watching in the U.S., Canada and Australia:

Will there be a Halo season 2?

Yes, Halo has been renewed for a second season. Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer of Paramount+ had the following to say on the renewal announced a month before the show’s premiere: “Halo is an expansive, world-building opportunity for Paramount+, and we’re thrilled to give fans a second season to look forward to.” It’s no secret that Paramount+ has been pleased with the show thus far, with Halo impressing enough behind the scenes to directly influence the decision to move the show to the platform from Showtime.