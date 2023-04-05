Resident Evil 4 remake is a wild ride that'll have you bleeding bullets if you're not careful. All the chicken eggs in the world won't save you from running out of ammo against grandma with a handax. So you might be wondering how to get infinite ammo in Resident Evil 4. Well, that ain't easy either.

First things first, you have to beat the game. There's no way around that. Why? Because you need to unlock the professional difficulty. And once you do that, the real challenge begins.

Here's how to get infinite ammo in Resident Evil 4 remake.

How to get infinite ammo in RE4 remake: Cat Ears

Cat Ears, baby. Leon needs to look like a straight up cutie for him to get infinite ammo. This'll work for all of the weapons except the RPG and bonus weapons. How do we get these cat ears? Oh boy.

To get the cat ears, you need to beat Resident Evil 4 remake on Professional difficulty with an S+ rank. That means you need to beat the game in under five and a half hours while also making fewer than 15 saves throughout the entire run. I told you it wasn't going to be easy.

Once you've accomplished this ridiculous feat, you can purchase the Cat Ears for 3,000CP.

How to get Infinite Rocket Launcher

Getting the Infinite Rocket Launcher is technically easier than getting infinite ammo as a whole. All you need to do is beat the game and start New Game Plus. Afterwards, you'll be able to purchase it from the merchant.

The snag you might run into is that it costs a whopping 2,000,000 pesetas. Yeah, you're going to have to start saving now.

How to get Infinite Chicago Sweeper

Getting the Infinite Chicago Sweeper is harder than the Rocket Launcher but easier than the Cat Ears. To get the best SMG in the game, first you'll need to beat the game on Professional mode with an A rank, which means finishing the story in seven hours or less.

You can then purchase it for 1,000CP, but you'll have to upgrade it at the merchant to get infinite ammo.

How to get Infinite Handcannon

Now, getting the Infinite Handcannon is easier than getting the Chicago Sweeper. You'll still have to complete Professional mode, but this time without using any bonus weapons.

Then you can purchase it for 1,000CP, and like the Sweeper, you'll have to upgrade it at the merchant to get infinite ammo.