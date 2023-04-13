The Great Egg Hunt in MLB The Show 23 was the last thing I expected to be writing about today, but let's help you get those darn colorful eggs that the malevolent Easter Bunny left in their wake.

Why would you want to play this evil bunny's games? Well, there are quite a few rewards on the table, which we'll get into more below.

Here's how to get all eggs in MLB The Show 23.

How to get all eggs in MLB The Show 23

Egg 1 Hint: There are nine hidden eggs at this very moment.

Solution: Navigate to the Moments menu and do The Great Egg Hunt moments.

Egg 2 Hint: What do you call an egg that travels around the world? An egg-splorer!

Solution: Win a game against four different teams from different continents. We recommend using Mini Seasons for this.

Egg 3 Hint: This is your chance to become the Conqueror of Eggs!

Solution: Play a Conquest game in Diamond Dynasty.

Egg 4 Hint: The Golden Egg is flawless!

Solution: Hit a home run in a Battle Royale game.

Egg 5 Hint: Why did the egg refuse to fight? It didn't want to crack under pressure!

Solution: Play a ranked game.

Egg 6 Hint: When going for a stroll, avoid walking on eggshells!

Solution: Walk five times in any game mode.

Egg 7 Hint: Is there a way to decorate cards like there is for eggs?

Solution: Earn 1,000 PXP with Egg Hunt Program Cards.

Egg 8 Hint: What came first? The bird or the egg?

Solution: Beat the Blue Jays, Cardinals, or Orioles in a Play vs CPU game on any difficulty. Must be set to nine innings.

Egg 9 Hint: Egg hunts are quite eventful!

Solution: Play an Events game.

The Great Egg Hunt rewards

Here's a list of all of the rewards you get for getting all eggs in MLB The Show 23.

Catfish Hunter (SP) – 95 Overall Diamond

Swing Bunny Bunny Swing Profile Icon

Alex Bregman (3B) – 96 Overall Diamond

5 The Show 23 Packs

Gregory Soto (RP) – 95 Overall Diamond

3 Ballin is a Habit Packs

George Springer – 97 Overall Diamond

Reggie Jackson – 97 Overall Diamond

Golden Egg Profile Icon

There hasn't been an official deadline stated so far, so I'd recommended hopping on the hunt as soon as possible before it vanishes without notice.

Happy hunting!