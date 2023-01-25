How to find Revival Catalyst in WoW: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's 10.0.5 patch implemented a new in-game event called The Storm's Fury, alongside expanded transmogrification that allows players to add Common and Poor quality items to their wardrobe. But another addition, the Revival Catalyst, might have gone under your radar.

Similar to how the Creation Catalyst functioned in Zerith Mortis during Shadowlands, players can utilize this system to enhance their gear. In Dragonflight, if an armor piece is at a certain item level, you can utilize a currency called Catalyst Charges to turn it into a Tier piece instead, allowing you to reap the benefits gained through set bonuses.

So without further ado, here's how you can find the Revival Catalyst and use it for yourself.

How to find the Revival Catalyst in Dragonflight

Unlike how Zerith Mortis introduced its Creation Catalyst through a main questline that was difficult to miss, Dragonflight's Revival Catalyst can be accessed without a quest (although there is one available in Valdrakken).

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

1. Travel to Thaldraszus. If you've been to Tyrhold before, it's located just a bit north of it. Look closely at where my marker is to find it.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

2. The building pictured above is the one you're looking for. You won't need to go all the way to the peak of the mountain, but it is a little higher up than the structures around it.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

3. Once you're inside, you can speak to Antuka, but it's not required. All you need to do to begin using the Revival Catalyst is right click on the machine she's standing next to.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

4. Once you're in this menu, it's as simple as dragging the desired gear into the slot with a green plus and selecting from the available options. You can't transform crafted gear, and you can't make much use of this machine if your armor is of a low item level.

It's as easy as that! Revival Catalyst charges are earned by killing bosses, completing dungeons, winning battlegrounds and finishing world quests throughout the Dragon Isles while on the Revival Catalyst quest. Players can only receive one charge per week, up to a maximum of six charges throughout their account (we assume using one will allow you to gain more, but it is currently unconfirmed).