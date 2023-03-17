"How to delete wallpaper on iPhone" is a search query that's been skyrocketing lately. Why? Since Apple introduced iOS 16, figuring out how to delete the wallpaper on your iPhone isn't as intuitive.

Don't worry, though. Even though the new method is more confusing, we'll show you exactly how you can finally get that pesky, unwanted wallpaper off your iPhone so you can choose a new one.

How to delete wallpaper on iPhone

1. On the home screen, quickly swipe from the notch or Dynamic Island downwards to access the Lock Screen.

How to delete wallpaper on iPhone

2. Long press the screen.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Drag your wallpaper upwards, revealing a red trash can.

How to delete wallpaper on iPhone

4. Tap on the red trash can.

How to delete wallpaper on iPhone

5. Tap on Delete This Wallpaper.

How to delete wallpaper on iPhone

And that's it! Your unwanted wallpaper is now gone and you can choose another one that's more befitting.