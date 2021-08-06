How to create a Gmail account

Are you wondering how to create a new Gmail account? Whether you need a second (or a seventh) email address or are looking to create your very first email account, Gmail is a fantastic option.

Google makes the setup quick and easy and Gmail offers some of the most robust email tools and spam filtering on the market, along with 15GB of free storage space, which should be plenty for space for most users.

Regardless of the reason for needing a new Gmail account, I'll walk you through the process and we can have it set up in about a minute.

Here's how to create a new Gmail account:

Navigate to the Google Account sign-up page.

Fill in your name, a unique username/email, and a password comprised of at least 8 characters including letters, numbers and symbols.

Click Next.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Enter your date of birth and select a response for the gender inquiry.

You may enter a phone number and/or email address as account recovery options, but this is optional. We don't recommend using your phone number as a 2FA or recovery option, but the recovery email can be helpful. When enabled, you'll receive an email whenever a new device logs into your Gmail account.

Click Next.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Read the Privacy and Terms.

Most people won't read everything, but you should click on More Options and decide whether you would like to opt-out of some of Google's activity tracking. This will impact the personalization of ads and content, but if privacy is more important to you, then choose to not have Google save or use this data.

Click Agree.

That's it! You are the proud owner of a new Gmail account and Google will automatically take you to your inbox and provide instructions on how to use the account. There's no limit to the number of Gmail accounts that you can have, so if you need another one in the future, just follow these instructions again. Happy emailing!