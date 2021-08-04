How to clear your cache on Android

If you are wondering how to clear your cache on an Android phone, we can help you get that done in just a few easy steps.

Whether you are looking to clear the browser cache or clear the app cache, we've put together some instructions to help you achieve your goal. We'll walk through why doing this can not only free up space on your Android phone but also make it run much faster.

If your phone is brand new then clearing the cache to free up space is going to be unnecessary, but as your phone fills up over time and you start to run low on space, this can affect performance. Deleting apps and offloading your photos to a cloud storage service is going to have the biggest impact, but clearing the cache on your browser and apps will also make a difference.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

How to clear cache on Android: Clear browser cache

If you are looking to clear the cache on your browser to start fresh or are trying to free some additional space on your phone to improve performance the don't worry, these are quick and easy processes. Most Android owners use Chrome, but regardless of which browser you use, there will be an option in Settings to clear the cache.

Here's how to clear the cache in Chrome on Android:

Open Chrome

Tap the menu button (three vertical dots) in the upper-right corner

(three vertical dots) in the upper-right corner Select Settings

Tap Privacy and security

Choose Clear browsing data

Select the Time Range that you would like to clear If you are just looking to clear the cache be sure to unselect "Browsing history" and "Cookies and site data."

that you would like to clear Tap Clear data

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

How to clear cache on Android: Clear app cache

While the browser is the first thing most people think of, clearing the cache on the rest of your apps can have a similar impact on your phone's storage space and overall speed. We'll walk you through viewing your apps to see which are using the most storage space and clearing the cache to free up some of that space.