How to check how much RAM you have on your PC

How to know how much RAM you have

It's important to know how to check how much RAM your PC has to determine whether it has adequate memory to juggle multiple tasks simultaneously. RAM, an acronym of "random accessed memory," is your device's short-term memory bank, allowing your computer to access data rapidly.

For example, sufficient RAM allows users to quickly switch between browser tabs because your device's memory keeps all the data you're actively working on within reach. If you're a Google Chrome user who loves having tons of tabs open, you may want to opt for 16GB of RAM while professional video editors who work with RAM-taxing Adobe apps should shoot for 32GB.

Perhaps your PC has been running a little slower than you'd like and you're wondering whether it needs a boost of RAM. Of course, before you can do this, you need to know how much RAM you have on your PC. Here's how to find out.

How to check how much RAM you have

It's always good to arm yourself with knowledge with what's underneath the hood of your PC. Here's an easy, step-by-step tutorial on how to check how much RAM you have.

1. Click on Start.

2. Type in "System Information" in the search bar.

3. Click on the "System Information" app

4. In the System Information window, scroll down to "Installed Physical Memory." Here, you'll get information on how much RAM is installed on your PC.

How to check how much RAM you have (Image credit: Future)

In the screenshot above, you can see the system has 8GB of RAM.

