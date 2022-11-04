How to block spam calls on iPhone — 3 ways to thwart unwanted callers

"How to block spam calls on iPhone" is a query that is skyrocketing on Google Search — and rightly so! People have had it up to here with irksome telemarketers and unwanted callers, so iPhone users want to know how to stop the madness.

Fortunately, there are several ways that you can thwart spam calls and we'll let you in on how to employ these tactics with our easy, step-by-step tutorial. Don't forget to check out our how to stop spam texts on iPhone guide, too.

1. Use 'Silence Unknown Callers' feature

You can take advantage of the Silence Unknown Callers feature to keep spam callers at bay. What, exactly, is the Silence Unknown Callers feature, you ask? Well, it's a perk that blocks numbers that have not contacted you before; it also blocks people who aren't saved in your contacts list.

1. Go to Settings.

2. Scroll down to Phone and tap on it.

Settings app on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

3. Tap on Silence Unknown Callers.

Silence Unknown Callers (Image credit: Future)

4. Switch the toggle to the on position, ensuring that it turns green.

2. Use 'Silence Junk Callers' perk

Silence Junk Callers is pretty self explanatory. Not everyone will have this feature because it varies from carrier to carrier (Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint users should have something of this ilk), but follow the instructions below to see if you can take advantage of this perk.

1. Go to Settings.

2. Scroll down to Phone and tap on it.

3. Look for Call Blocking and Identification.

4. Turn the toggle on for Silence Junk Callers.

3. Use third-party apps to filter robocalls

There are plenty of third-party apps you can use to block spam calls and one of the most popular ones iPhone users rave about is TrueCaller.

1. Download TrueCaller from the Apple App Store and launch it.

2. Tap on Next several times to complete the onboarding slideshow.

3. Tap on Get Started.

4. Follow the instructions regarding turning on all the toggles for Truecaller via the Settings app. Return to the TrueCaller app.

Call Blocking and Identification (Image credit: Future)

5. Tap Continue

6. Input your number and tap on Confirm.

TrueCaller app (Image credit: Future)

7. Tap on Agree & Continue (if you agree with the app's privacy policy).

8. Input the one-time password sent to your phone and tap Continue.

9. Create your profile and tap Continue.

TrueCaller app (Image credit: Future)

10. You'll be prompted to select whether you want the app to track you. We recommend tapping on Ask App Not to Track.

11. You'll also be asked whether you want special deals and promotion. Tap either yes or no and hit Continue.

12. If you want notifications about blocked calls, tap Turn On.