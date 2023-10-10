Listen up! Don't miss these Amazon October Prime Day Bose headphone deals
Nab these Bose October Prime Day deals while you can
Amazon Prime Day October 2023 deals are underway and this two-day event is serving up some sweet deals on Bose headphones and earbuds
Among our favorites are the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for $199. That's Bose QuietComfort 45 for $229. That's a $100 savings and the cheapest we've seen these outstanding noise-cancelling earbuds.
Not an earbud fan? The Bose QuietComfort 45 are $229, which is $100 off and the lowest we've seen them since July. an outstanding In our Bose QC45 review, we loved their comfortable design, great audio quality and excellent 24-hour battery life. We gave the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones a rating of 4 out of 5 stars. They are Editor's Choice noise-canceling headphones.
Interested in something else? Visit our Amazon Prime Day October hub for more savings on must-have tech.
Bose October Prime Day deals 2023
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II:
$299 $199 @ Amazon
Save $100 on our favorite Bose earbuds. They boast arguably the best active noise cancelling. We found these earbuds to be incredibly comfortable and eerily good when it comes to call quality. They also offer excellent audio, and great battery life. At $100 off, that takes some of the sting out of the high cost, so don't miss this deal.
Price check: $199 at Best Buy.
Bose QuietComfort 45:
$329 $230 @ Amazon
Save $99 on the Editor's Choice Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless headphones. They boast class-leading noise cancellation, a durable, comfortable design and up to 24 hours of battery life.
Price check: $229 @ Best Buy
Bose 700 Headphones:
$399 $279 @ Amazon
Save $120 on the best active noise cancelling headphones around. Bose's headphones stand out with a sleek design, a slew of useful features and improvements to noise cancellation (for calls and music) and audio quality.
Price check: B&H $319 | Best Buy $279
Cheaper option: Cleer Alpha Headphones for $175
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Sean Riley has been covering tech professionally for over a decade now. Most of that time was as a freelancer covering varied topics including phones, wearables, tablets, smart home devices, laptops, AR, VR, mobile payments, fintech, and more. Sean is the resident mobile expert at Laptop Mag, specializing in phones and wearables, you'll find plenty of news, reviews, how-to, and opinion pieces on these subjects from him here. But Laptop Mag has also proven a perfect fit for that broad range of interests with reviews and news on the latest laptops, VR games, and computer accessories along with coverage on everything from NFTs to cybersecurity and more.
Most Popular
By Sarah Chaney