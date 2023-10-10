Listen up! Don't miss these Amazon October Prime Day Bose headphone deals

Amazon Prime Day October 2023 deals are underway and this two-day event is serving up some sweet deals on Bose headphones and earbuds

Among our favorites are the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for $199. That's Bose QuietComfort 45 for $229. That's a $100 savings and the cheapest we've seen these outstanding noise-cancelling earbuds.

Not an earbud fan? The Bose QuietComfort 45 are $229, which is $100 off and the lowest we've seen them since July. an outstanding In our Bose QC45 review, we loved their comfortable design, great audio quality and excellent 24-hour battery life. We gave the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones a rating of 4 out of 5 stars. They are Editor's Choice noise-canceling headphones.

Bose October Prime Day deals 2023

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $299 $199 @ Amazon

Save $100 on our favorite Bose earbuds. They boast arguably the best active noise cancelling. We found these earbuds to be incredibly comfortable and eerily good when it comes to call quality. They also offer excellent audio, and great battery life. At $100 off, that takes some of the sting out of the high cost, so don't miss this deal. Price check: $199 at Best Buy.