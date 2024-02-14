Be mine! Save $50 on the outstanding Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones for Valentine's Day

If you've been looking for a good pair of headphones recently, you know that Bose is one of the best brands to consider. And lucky for you, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are only $379 at Amazon right now—that's $50 in savings!

While $50 might not seem like a huge discount, it is when you consider the QuietComfort Ultra headphones just released at the beginning of October last year. These headphones have received high praise from reviewers for their excellent ANC tech, immersive and high-quality sound experience, and up-to-24-hour battery life.

Whether you buy these headphones as a treat for yourself on Valentine's Day or you gift them to someone you love, this is a deal you won't want to miss.

Today's best Bose QuietComfort Ultra deal