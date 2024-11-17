Metro Awakening's scariest moments are a VR feature and not just a bug

Last week, I lauded Batman: Arkham Shadow for its successful transition from flatscreen favorite to instant VR classic. However, it wasn't the only noteworthy gaming release for Quest owners, as another familiar franchise made an exceptional VR debut in Metro Awakening.

That said, Metro's release hasn't been without its bugs. Thankfully, they are not the kind that cause crashes or corrupted save data but the literal spider-like creatures that inhabit post-apocalyptic Moscow's subterranean subway system.

The thought of tackling giant mutant spiders in VR is a bridge too far for some, including myself (to a degree). As such, it's easy to understand why some folk see Metro's abhorrent arachnids as a roadblock that prevents them from diving into one of the best VR games of the year.

Thankfully, developer Vertigo Games has heard those concerns, recently announcing on social media platforms that an arachnophobia mode is on the way to Meta Quest, PSVR 2, and PCVR platforms.

However, beyond a personal sigh of relief, is it right to rip out this aspect of the game? After quelling the spiders, are we one step removed from conceding to claustrophobia and switching out the suffocating subway system for green pastures and blue skies?

Perhaps more importantly, with the option to skip these scares, are we short-changing those it impacts by offering a less rewarding, less impactful, and overall less satisfying experience?

Bugging out over Metro Awakening

Adding arachnophobia modes to a game is a rare but not unheard-of practice, World of Warcraft. Hogwarts Legacy, and Monster Hunter Wilds all give players the option to filter out any eight-legged blighters from gameplay.

Microsoft's Honey I Shrunk The Kids-inspired Grounded also lets players turn the game's giant Wolf Spiders into floating, hissing marshmallows, effectively rendering these previously terrifying beasts into horrors only for those afflicted with type 2 diabetes.

However, Vertigo Games following in those footsteps with Metro Awakening is something of a double-edged sword.

On the one hand, I no longer have to practically wet my pants and squeal for my life when even a small spiderbug crawls across the visor of my in-game gasmask.

On the other, immersion is the pixie dust that makes virtual reality magic, and nothing could be less immersive than stealthily skulking through the catacombs of the Moscow transit line only to turn a corner and come face to face with an out-of-place Stay Puft Marshmallow Man where once a giant mutated spider was.

We know some of you don't like spiders, so in a Metro first - Vertigo Games are adding an Arachnophobia Mode to #MetroAwakening after launch! Stay tuned for more news on when its coming. But you can sleep easier knowing that it is. pic.twitter.com/5fwAmhn7MhNovember 6, 2024

Even with the upcoming arachnophobia feature being entirely optional, I'd be all too tempted to chicken out and use it — robbing myself of the pride in overcoming the Metro's nightmarish creatures, the constant fear of when they'll show up, and potentially the real-life impact of overcoming a personal phobia.

After all, several studies have shown that virtual reality exposure therapy can be effective at treating depression, anxiety, phobias, and even PTSD.

In a way, the horrors contained within Metro Awakening's tunnels are especially useful to those they will impact most. Scrubbing away the avatars of your phobias may also remove what makes the experience terrifyingly unforgettable. The fear is not just a bug; it's a feature.

No spider guts, no glory

It's true, at least when it comes to gaming, that the more effort you put into something, the more reward you get from it. Ultimately, the most memorable gaming experiences are the ones that test our skill, patience, and resolve to achieve a goal — not the ones that offer us shortcuts on the way to the credits.

That's why the feeling you encounter while gaming will always outweigh the temporary goosebumps you get from the fan service, and nostalgia-milking silver screen trickery of watching Optimus Prime fist-bump Bugs Bunny in Ready Player One.

When you leave to take a bathroom break during a cinema visit, the movie's plot will continue to unfold regardless of your presence. However, gaming requires your constant, sometimes Sisyphean, effort and attention to push the narrative along.

Games make us earn our victories, and no victory worth having comes without its struggles. Metro Awakening, including its nightmarish spiderbugs, doesn't need an arachnophobia mode (though it is nice they're adding one). It needs braver players in us, ready to confront its demons — real or virtual.