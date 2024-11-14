You don't need to wait for Microsoft's handheld Xbox, you already own one

Microsoft's desire to release a gaming handheld, be it in the vein of handheld gaming PCs like the ROG Ally X or a handheld console like the Switch, has been the source of much speculation in 2024.

However, in an act of brazen openness that would make a Nintendo exec blush head-to-toe, Microsoft Gaming head Phil Spencer has finally confirmed that a handheld Xbox console is in the early stages of development.

But do you really need to wait for one?

Microsoft's handheld Xbox is finally confirmed

Confirmation of Xbox's handheld plans comes from a November 12 interview with Bloomberg, in which Spencer revealed that Team Green "definitely" wants to be a part of the handheld market.

This news comes after months of online speculation surrounding Microsoft's potential plans to deliver a portable Xbox experience, most of which was fueled by Spencer's own comments.

Towards the start of the year, Spencer revealed he was a "big fan of handhelds" but claiming the company had "nothing to announce" regarding its own during an interview with The Verge — while also stating that Xbox is "learning from what Nintendo has done over the years with the Switch."

(Image credit: Ayoub Zgaren)

In a March interview with Polygon, Spencer outwardly proclaimed that the Xbox hardware team was exploring "different hardware form factors," and that he wants his own Lenovo Legion Go to "feel like an Xbox."

Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us. The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, we can only say for certain that Microsoft is pursuing its handheld ambitions with the goal of creating an actual end product.

The catch? According to Spencer, there's nothing "imminent" and Xbox is still hoping to "find teams and technology and capability that add to what we're trying to do in gaming at Microsoft."

Thankfully, while Spencer claims that the device is still a few years out, you don't actually have to wait for a handheld Xbox experience. In fact, it's likely you already own a handheld Xbox of sorts, you don't realize it.

Why wait? You already own an Xbox handheld (kind of)

Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming platform has been bringing the Xbox experience to devices of all kinds since 2019.

At the time of writing, Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can enjoy over 350 cloud-enabled games on Smart TVs, VR headsets, streaming devices, laptops, and Chromebooks.

However, you can also use Xbox's Cloud Gaming library on your smartphone and handheld gaming PCs. We've even had some success using an ROG Ally X as a pseudo-PlayStation Portal for Xbox with remote play.

(Image credit: Future)

Granted, your phone alone doesn't exactly scream "console-like experience." Especially with all of the touchscreen control schemes you'll have to contend with. You'll spend more time covering your screen with your digits if you play that way.

That said, there are plenty of affordable solutions in the form of Bluetooth controllers, or, for a more console-like feel, slot-in game controllers for smartphones like the GameSir X2s Type-C which can be found for just $39.99 on Amazon or the more premium Backbone One, which retails for $99.99.

Outlook

While Xbox will be taking its time in delivering a handheld Xbox console to market, there are plenty of ways of enjoying Xbox games on the go, even if you don't own an Xbox console.

So, while concrete news of an inbound Xbox is welcomed, that doesn't mean we have to do without in the meantime.

Personally, I've been enjoying much of the Xbox Cloud Gaming catalog in AR using XREAL's Beam Pro and Air 2 AR glasses combo, for ultra-cinematic play sessions on a huge virtual screen.

Of course, if you like the idea of AR but aren't a fan of smart glasses, there's always the Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S to enjoy Cloud Gaming through, with Microsoft reportedly working on a branded Xbox Quest headset to release at some point in the near future.

There are so many ways to play Xbox's Cloud Gaming catalog that there's almost no reason for Microsoft to continue with console hardware.

Xbox gaming is available across so many devices, including those you take with you on the go. Meaning, you don't have to wait, enjoy your Xbox handheld console today.