3 Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses deals I would buy right now

Smart glasses are a burgeoning category and while they might not be the first thing on your Black Friday radar, I can say from experience they're worth the money.

This year I tried Meta's updated Ray-Ban smart glasses and they became the unexpected star of my gadget lineup. They're not the next-gen holographic AR glasses we've been waiting for, but they're great for taking calls, turn-by-turn navigation, and listening to music, and they just got a whole host of AI features that could make them even more advanced in the near future.

And now, to make things even more enticing, Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses are getting a heavy discount. If you've been curious about what a pair of smart glasses can offer your day-to-day these are my favorite styles that are currently on sale.

