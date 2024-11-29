3 Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses deals I would buy right now
So many styles to choose from
Smart glasses are a burgeoning category and while they might not be the first thing on your Black Friday radar, I can say from experience they're worth the money.
This year I tried Meta's updated Ray-Ban smart glasses and they became the unexpected star of my gadget lineup. They're not the next-gen holographic AR glasses we've been waiting for, but they're great for taking calls, turn-by-turn navigation, and listening to music, and they just got a whole host of AI features that could make them even more advanced in the near future.
And now, to make things even more enticing, Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses are getting a heavy discount. If you've been curious about what a pair of smart glasses can offer your day-to-day these are my favorite styles that are currently on sale.
Or you can check out for list of best smart glasses deals here.
Gotta love the classics.
On top of being great for Bluetooth audio, the Meta Ray-Ban glasses come with a built-in camera capable of taking both pictures and videos. The addition of Meta's voice assistant and Meta AI also makes using your glasses to capture video and pictures incredibly easy.
One of the best parts of Meta's smart glasses is that they pass for the most part as regular Ray-Bans aside from a little extra thickness on the arms.
Okay, so these aren't going to block any UV rays, but they are very convenient to wear indoors.
It seems silly on the surface, but I do find myself longing to use my Ray-Ban glasses to take calls inside, and these would be the perfect glasses to do that.
As much as I love classics, I also love a wild card. These Meta Ray-Bans with pink lenses are perfect for anyone who wants to really switch it up.
Just don't get mad if anyone accuses you of seeing things with "rose-colored glasses."
