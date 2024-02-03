5 Reasons why I can't wait to get my hands on the Apple Vision Pro

Sure, the price tag is a bit much, but they let us know that from day one, and yes, there’s no working holographic keyboard yet, either. However, the Apple VIsion Pro is introducing the world to spatial computing all over again for the ‘first’ time, and it's a massive win for the kings of Cupertino. I am absolutely here for it.

At first, I was very skeptical. I thought it might be little more than an overpriced entertainment device, but I like being proven wrong; just ask my ex-wife. After going through the list of the 600 new applications Apple launched for the Vision Pro, I am tossing up the white flag. I have been converted and now thirst to get hands-on with the Apple Vision Pro.

Here are my five reasons why I can’t wait to get my hands on the Apple Vision Pro and jump aboard the ‘spatial computing’ love train.

(Image credit: Future)

1: The Allure of Affordability

Remember when a $1,200 phone seemed laughable? Fast forward two decades and Apple has masterfully normalized carrying such high-end tech. Combine an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Max, and you're toting over $2,000 worth of Apple gear throughout your day alone. Throw in a MacBook Pro and that number jumps to $5,000 – burying the "more than my first car" scoffs of the past.

So, how does Apple achieve this apparent affordability paradox? Strategic partnerships with carriers, flexible payment options, and rumored subscription models like "lease-for-life" are its secret weapons. This ensures even average consumers can access its top-tier devices — like the $3,500 Apple Vision Pro through manageable monthly payments. Price is no longer the barrier it once was, paving the way for Apple's continued dominance in the high-end tech market.

2: Familiarity

(Image credit: Future)

The current design of the Apple Vision Pro is very familiar to consumers as it’s not much different or radically realized than the VR headsets we have been introduced to in the past decade. Many hold that against the Cupertino tech giant, but I think that is a smart move.

Sometimes a truly radical design change can confuse and even traumatize consumers. Think “too much, too fast.” Apple, going with its current goggle-like design, crafted the Vision Pro into something people are familiar with and accustomed to.

Everything is branding. Slap an Apple logo on a Meta Quest-like device, and you can resell it for thousands of dollars. Consumers are hyper-familiar with the Apple brand and associate it with high-end tech and innovation. So, even though its design is familiar, people expect and rely on it to be based on a winning proprietary ecosystem and work flawlessly within it.

3: Quality

(Image credit: Future)

Apple rarely brings a product to market that lacks in build quality. When they have, they return to the drawing board, improve the design, and fix the issue. Based on what we have heard from colleagues, the Vision Pro is yet another well-designed product, in keeping with Apple’s history of choosing high-quality materials for their devices. Sure, some may want more color options than Apple typically offers, but its minimalist, utilitarian design is a staple of the fruit monikered tech maker, and we admittedly love it.

Even the design of the external battery perfectly slides into the Apple ecosystem and makes absolute sense. People who buy Apple products purchase them because they work right out of the box. Consumers love the expensive but basic appeals of the design and know quality is almost always assured.

4: Entertainment like never before

(Image credit: Future)

Yesterday, Apple announced optimization for over 600 applications that will both entertain you and help you be more productive. The Vision Pro isn't just your average VR headset. Imagine watching your favorite content on a giant virtual screen with mind-blowing 4K+ resolution – that's the kind of game-changing experience Apple is aiming for. And, for all the sports fans out there, get ready to ditch the nosebleed seats and dive right into the action.

You can virtually stroll down the fairway alongside the pros at Pebble Beach with PGA TOUR Vision or feel the crowd's roar as you catch a home run from the batter's box in MLB. These are just a taste of the immersive experiences Apple Vision Pro brings to the table. Apps like Red Bull TV put you in the driver's seat of adrenaline-pumping races, while soccer fans can catch every game of the season with MLS Season Pass. Talk about the ultimate fan cave upgrade!

But it's not just niche sports apps getting the Vision Pro treatment. Major players like ESPN, CBS, and NBC are joining the party, bringing their entire sports libraries to your virtual living room. So, whether you're a die-hard basketball fan catching five games simultaneously or a casual viewer checking highlights, Apple Vision Pro promises to be your one-stop shop for an immersive sports experience. With compatible apps from cable providers and broadcasters galore, you're guaranteed to have the best seat in the (virtual) house, no matter the game.

So, are you ready to trade your couch for a front-row seat in the metaverse of sports? With Apple Vision Pro, the future of fandom is pretty darn immersive. Those are just a few of the apps, too. Let's not forget Disney Plus has been native on the device from day one.

5: Goodbye desktop, hello future

(Image credit: Future)

Apple is betting you will eventually ditch your traditional desktop life as the Apple Vision Pro redefines productivity with an infinite workspace experience. Apps break free from screens, floating around you in 3D for the ultimate multitasking experience. Need a collaboration session? Whip out the Magic Keyboard and Trackpad, or even wirelessly connect your Mac for a powerhouse setup.

VisionOS, the brains behind this magic, empowers apps like Box, MindNode, and OmniFocus to shine. Collaborate effortlessly, brainstorm with floating thought bubbles, or visualize project plans in stunning detail. Even daily tasks get a boost with Microsoft 365, Fantastical, and Numerics, optimized for Vision Pro's crystal-clear display. Immerse yourself in interactive presentations with JigSpace, or break down language barriers with Navi's real-time captions.

Meetings go to the next level too. Webex, Zoom, and Teams join the party, letting you share content and collaborate seamlessly in your virtual space. With thousands of popular apps like Slack, Notion, and Todoist ready to go, your existing workflow adapts effortlessly.

Aaron Levie, Box's CEO, aptly sums it up: "This is a game-changer, as transformative as iPhone and iPad. Imagine reimagining work with limitless visuals and no physical constraints – the possibilities are mind-blowing!"

Final Thoughts

These are just five of my best reasons; I have more, but my editor would kill me for writing up the full twenty-five-point manifesto on why I want the Applie Vision Pro on a Friday afternoon. The Apple Vision Pro has some flaws, but in time, things will be tweaked, the tech will improve, and soon enough, your virtual desktop will be an eyeglass case away. You will look back and thank Apple for its Vision Pro or hate that you're sitting on a beach with a pair of sunglasses from your mobile office.

Give me the beach office any day!