Latest Switch 2 rumor may reveal when gamers can claim Nintendo's next-gen handheld

Nintendo isn't one for following the herd, while its console competition already offers mid-cycle refreshes with the ninth-generation PlayStation 5 Pro, gamers worldwide are waiting for the company's own next-gen offering by way of the Nintendo Switch 2.

While rumors regarding the Switch 2's launch date have been plentiful, a recent leak may have given us our best idea yet of when we can expect to see the handheld console in full, if not when it will hit store shelves.

The tip comes from the Italian website UAGNA, which claims that a "very reliable source in the sector" has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2's launch could take place on March 28, 2025, with several console accessories for the new device looking to launch on that day also.

Nintendo Switch 2 launch narrowed down: Is it legit?

According to UAGNA's source, that's the date that Nintendo hopes to see first and third-party accessories made available for purchase, and it is a likely indicator that the Nintendo Switch 2 itself will also be released at that time.

While the website claims that its source chose to remain anonymous, the fact that the claimed release date is linked to the launch of third-party peripherals, in particular, could be somewhat telling as our best look at the upcoming console so far was also the result of an early Switch 2 case reveal by accessory manufacturer Dbrand.

According to Dbrand's CEO Adam Ijaz when speaking with The Verge, the 3D render of the Switch 2 (shown below) used in the company's promotional material, while semi-hidden behind the frosted effect of its protective transparent case, is based on "actual dimensions" of the console sources by a "3D scan of the real hardware."

It would seem that third-party accessory makers are fully clued up on what to expect from Nintendo's next-gen offering, at least in terms of how it will look, and they'd also be well aware of any upcoming release dates as they prepare to bring their own products to market.

While there's no confirmation of this rumor's authenticity or source, there's definitely a level of credibility owed to this potential link.

(Image credit: Dbrand)

What's next?

It's all something of a waiting game for now when it comes to official word on the Switch 2, as Nintendo seems dead-set on remaining tight-lipped about its impending release.

What we do know is that Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has claimed the company's next console will be released "within this fiscal year," placing a definitive deadline for release as March 31, 2025, at the latest.

The information revealed by UAGNA's source falls within this deadline, though it cuts it incredibly close.

A potential reveal of the Switch 2 by Nintendo has been hotly anticipated, and often a source of hype for the company's various Nintendo Direct presentations, especially towards the tail-end of 2024.

However, should the date mentioned in this latest rumor prove accurate, we'd expect Nintendo to not wait too long into 2025 to get the marketing ball rolling and officially reveal its Switch successor.

According to one Chinese Weibo leaker with a track record of accurate Nintendo leaks, it's strongly hinted that Nintendo could be planning to officially reveal the Switch 2 during a Nintendo Direct presentation on January 8, 2025.