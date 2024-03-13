How to make human in Infinite Craft — it's just the next step of life
Here's how to make human in Infinite Craft — super simple
A game like Infinite Craft comes once in a blue moon — I struggle to call it a PC game more than a fun software, but what's a game if not a fun software? To make human in Infinite Craft is not very far off from making life.
I covered how to make life in Infinite Craft in another article, but I'll go over the steps here as well so we can get to human.
Here's how to make human in Infinite Craft.
How to make human in Infinite Craft
You start with the four basic elements, but in order to create human, you must combine Dust and Smoke > Planet and Fog > Venus and Steam > Life and Dust.
Step 1: Dust & Smoke
Dust & Smoke: To make Dust, you combine Earth + Wind; to make Smoke, you combine Wind + Fire.
Step 2: Planet & Fog / Venus & Steam
Planet & Fog: To make Planet, you combine Earth + Dust; to make Fog, you combine Water + Smoke.
Venus & Steam: To make Venus, you combine Planet + Fog; to make Steam, you combine Water + Fire.
Step 3: Life!
Life: To make Life, you combine Venus + Steam.
Step 4: Human
Human: To make Human, you combine Life + Dust.
There's nothing to humans but life and space dust — it's really as simple as that. You can do it in 8 steps broken up into 4 steps. Now that humans are a thing, I think I can rest knowing that they'll be totally chill with their existence. I'm still thinking about making Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft, but it's a process. Yes, that's a real thing. You just have to... Well, I'll let you know if this piece does well.
Happy god-like crafting!
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.