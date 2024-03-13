How to make human in Infinite Craft — it's just the next step of life

A game like Infinite Craft comes once in a blue moon — I struggle to call it a PC game more than a fun software, but what's a game if not a fun software? To make human in Infinite Craft is not very far off from making life.

I covered how to make life in Infinite Craft in another article, but I'll go over the steps here as well so we can get to human.

Here's how to make human in Infinite Craft.

How to make human in Infinite Craft

You start with the four basic elements, but in order to create human, you must combine Dust and Smoke > Planet and Fog > Venus and Steam > Life and Dust.

Step 1: Dust & Smoke

(Image credit: Infinite Craft)

Dust & Smoke: To make Dust, you combine Earth + Wind; to make Smoke, you combine Wind + Fire.

Step 2: Planet & Fog / Venus & Steam

(Image credit: Infinite Craft)

Planet & Fog: To make Planet, you combine Earth + Dust; to make Fog, you combine Water + Smoke.

Venus & Steam: To make Venus, you combine Planet + Fog; to make Steam, you combine Water + Fire.

Step 3: Life!

(Image credit: Infinite Craft)

Life: To make Life, you combine Venus + Steam.

Step 4: Human

(Image credit: Infinite Craft)

Human: To make Human, you combine Life + Dust.

There's nothing to humans but life and space dust — it's really as simple as that. You can do it in 8 steps broken up into 4 steps. Now that humans are a thing, I think I can rest knowing that they'll be totally chill with their existence. I'm still thinking about making Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft, but it's a process. Yes, that's a real thing. You just have to... Well, I'll let you know if this piece does well.

Happy god-like crafting!