How to make life in Infinite Craft — it's not as hard as it sounds

How-to
By Rami Tabari
published

Here's how to make life in Infinite Craft — I did it in seconds

How to make life in Infinite Craft
(Image credit: Infinite Craft)
Jump to:

Looking to make life in Infinite Craft? Or just trying to figure out what the heck this game is? You kind of just mash elements, concepts, and characters together until you craft something new. Is it even really a game? Arguable, but Infinite Craft is fun, and it didn't take me long to make life in it.

Infinite Craft launched on January 31, 2024, which is news to me because I didn't hear about it until just this morning. It's a sandbox browser PC game that you can play entirely for free.

Now let me tell you how to make life in Infinite Craft.

How to make life in Infinite Craft

You start with the four basic elements, but in order to create life, you must combine Dust and Smoke > Planet and Fog > Venus and Steam.

Step 1: Dust & Smoke

(Image credit: Infinite Craft)

To create Dust & Smoke: Create Dust by combining Earth + Wind; create Smoke by combining Wind + Fire.

Step 2: Planet & Fog / Venus & Steam

(Image credit: Infinite Craft)

To create Planet & Fog: Create Planet by combining Earth + Dust; create Fog by combining Water + Smoke.

To create Venus & Steam: create Venus by combining Planet + Fog; create Steam by combining Water + Fire.

Step 3: Life!

(Image credit: Infinite Craft)

To create Life: Finally, combine Venus + Steam.

See? It's not that hard to create life. You can do it in 7 steps broken up into 4 steps. With that, my work here is done... Now it's time to go make Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft. What? Yes, that's a real thing. You just have to... Well, I'll let you know if this piece does well.

Happy god-like crafting!

