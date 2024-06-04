Samsung 240Hz gaming monitor drops to $399 for today only at Best Buy

A top-tier monitor is essential for your gaming setup and lucky for you, there's a massive deal on one of Samsung's best monitors right now. The Samsung Odyssey G6 32-inch monitor is only $399 at Best Buy—that's a staggering $300 in savings!

This monitor is a beautiful pick for gaming, with its high 240Hz refresh rate, solid 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution, 1ms response time, and FreeSync Premium Pro support. This is a 32-inch 1000R curved display, so your gaming experience will be more immersive than ever.

You'll want to act fast if you're interested in this premium gaming monitor at a significant discount. This deal only lasts until 11:59 p.m. Central on June 4, 2024, at Best Buy.

Alternatively, if you're searching for a non-gaming monitor or a slightly cheaper monitor with lower specs for gaming, check out the other best monitor deals and sales we've rounded up.

Best Samsung Odyssey G6 monitor deal