Samsung 240Hz gaming monitor drops to $399 for today only at Best Buy
Take $300 off the Samsung Odyssey G6 monitor
A top-tier monitor is essential for your gaming setup and lucky for you, there's a massive deal on one of Samsung's best monitors right now. The Samsung Odyssey G6 32-inch monitor is only $399 at Best Buy—that's a staggering $300 in savings!
This monitor is a beautiful pick for gaming, with its high 240Hz refresh rate, solid 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution, 1ms response time, and FreeSync Premium Pro support. This is a 32-inch 1000R curved display, so your gaming experience will be more immersive than ever.
You'll want to act fast if you're interested in this premium gaming monitor at a significant discount. This deal only lasts until 11:59 p.m. Central on June 4, 2024, at Best Buy.
Alternatively, if you're searching for a non-gaming monitor or a slightly cheaper monitor with lower specs for gaming, check out the other best monitor deals and sales we've rounded up.
Best Samsung Odyssey G6 monitor deal
Samsung Odyssey G6 gaming monitor
Was: $699
Now: $399 @ Best Buy
Overview:
You can save $300 on the popular Samsung Odyssey G6 gaming monitor between now and 11:59 p.m. CST on June 4, 2024.
Features: 32-inch LED display with VA panel and 1000R curve, 240Hz refresh rate, 2560 x 1440 resolution, 1ms response time, 16:9 aspect ratio, 2500:1 contrast ratio, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync), one DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB-A 3.0 ports, audio jack, built-in speakers
Release date: 2022
Price check: B&H $599
Price history: The Odyssey G6 monitor has dropped to $349 once before, but this is the lowest price we've seen so far this year.
Review: There aren't many reviews for this monitor, but one review rated the Samsung Odyssey G6 monitor 8.5 out of 10 stars for gaming. Reasons for this high score include its high 240Hz refresh rate, speedy response time, excellent contrast ratio, and sizeable curved display. However, the same reviewer noted that the monitor's local dimming capabilities were lacking and didn't have full console compatibility.
RATING: ★★★★
Buy if: You want a large, curved display for gaming. This monitor's high refresh rate, 2560 x 1440 resolution, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support make it an optimal pick for gamers. And at almost 50 percent off, it's a significant steal right now.
Don't buy if you want a smaller or non-curved monitor. If you just need a monitor for basic computer tasks, opt for a cheaper deal.
