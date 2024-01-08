Alienware unveils stunning 32-inch 4K OLED monitor at CES 2024 and I'm in love

Alienware has just revealed its latest monitors in the form of a 32-inch and 27-inch QD-OLED display. If that's not enough to get you hyped, the former is a 4K gaming monitor and the latter is super impressive with its 360Hz refresh rate at 2K resolution, making both pretty epic additions to the brand's catalog.

Ever since I bought my first LG OLED TV and trudged knee-deep through a treasure trove of phenomenal PS5 titles on it, I instantly saw the unmatched beauty that this technology had to offer. Immersion within any game is vital, and having a stunning OLED window into those worlds very quickly becomes a necessity. While we haven't gotten our hands on the Alienware 32-inch QD-OLED display quite yet, it is phenomenal to behold, and I cannot wait to see if it blows our minds.

Alienware 32-inch and 27-inch OLED monitors

The Alienware 32-inch 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor, designated AW3225QF, gets me giddy. Just thinking about its curved display, phenomenal 3840 x 2160-resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms gray-to-gray response time, and advertised peak brightness of up to 1000 nits has me hyped beyond all belief. Dell claims the monitor covers 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, while it also features VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 and DolbyVisionHDR.

At its rear, the monitor features a DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-B, and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A ports. In its quick access section, which is beneath the bottom bezel, there is a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port. It has a height-adjustable stand of 110 millimeters, a tilt from -5 to 21 degrees, and swivel from -20 to 20 degrees.

What particularly excites me about this monitor, beyond the great panel and large selection of ports, is that its stand seems to be space efficient. And with a Console Mode designed to optimize HDR on console and a HDMI 2.1 port to utilize 4K@120Hz, it's prepared for those who game on more than just PC.

The Alienware 27-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor, designated AW2725DF, is a tad less crisp than its sibling at 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution, but it makes up for this with far swifter refresh rate of 360Hz. It similarly features the same 0.03ms gray-to-gray response time and Vesa DisplayHDR True Black 400.

Its ports selection includes two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-B, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C. It features the same 110mm height adjustable stand, -5 to 21 degree tilt, -20 to 20 degree swivel, but it also has a -90 to 90 degree pivot.

The Alienware 32-inch 4K QD-OLED and 27-inch 360Hz QD-OLED become available on January 11, and we can't wait to get our hands on them.