I'm not rich enough to buy a Switch 2, but these are the 3 accessories I'd buy if I were

With everyone in an uproar over the Nintendo Switch 2 pricing (including me), I thought it would be fun to imagine what accessories I’d slap onto it if I could afford it. And there are a few that do seem exciting.

Don’t worry, I’m not going to throw the Nintendo Switch 2 camera on this list. I think we all know that no one is using that thing. And even if you wanted to hook up a camera to your Switch, you can do it with any webcam. Don’t spend $50, kids.

Without further ado, let’s jump into the more exciting Nintendo Switch 2 accessories.

1. Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

(Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

You may think this is an easy cop out, but let me explain. The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller isn’t just a refreshed version of its predecessor now with a C button. It’s improved overall.

The most exciting new feature is the two back buttons located on the grips. As much as I love a good gaming controller, the buttons aren’t always optimized for competitive play. However, additional buttons that don’t require you to move your fingers earn this controller an A+.

To top it off, Nintendo added an audio jack and improved the rumble to match the new Joy-Cons 2. And at $80, it’s technically cheaper than buying another pair of Joy-Cons 2 ($90).

2. Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you can’t afford hopping on the Pro Controller train, I highly recommend the Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip , which runs for $35. Obviously, I don’t know what it feels like, but it sure as heck looks cool.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The key feature is the ability to charge your Joy-Cons while they’re in use, as the Grip features a USB Type-C port at the top of its center-piece. However, what you may not notice immediately is that, similar to the Pro Controller, the Charging Grip features two additional buttons on the back.

Whether you opt for the Pro Controller or the Charging Grip, one of these should be in your shopping cart (I know they’d be in mine… if the Switch 2 wasn’t half a grand).

3. dbrand Switch 2 Killswitch Case

(Image credit: dbrand)

As a parent, I should probably be more careful about how I store and protect my Nintendo Switch… I should, but I don’t. However, a third-party company called dbrand, which manufactures protective cases for a number of devices, developed the Switch 2 Killswitch Case .

I’ve tried cases on gaming devices before (shout out to the Nintendo DS), and they always seemed uncomfortable and ugly, but dbrand created something stylish, secure, and comfortable, at least according to its marketing.

The Killswitch Case wraps the Nintendo Switch 2 in a black protective shell. You might be wondering how annoying it is to take off in order for the Switch to slide into the dock. Well, actually, the Killswitch Case comes with a Dock Adapter. Yep, it slides right in, and the Switch connects to the dock on the side of it, as opposed to inside.

My favorite part is that it adds an ergonomic grip to the Joy-Cons 2 instead of conforming to its original design. Apparently, they “replace the carpal tunnel syndrome with an ergonomic design for adult human hands.” I’m not a doctor by any means, but I don’t think any legitimate testing has been done to corroborate that. At least it sounds more comfortable, though.

It also comes with grips you can attach to the analog sticks, so that can definitely add to the comfort and precision while gaming. Meanwhile, the case includes a travel cover and a game card holder as well.

Unfortunately, we have no idea how much this thing will cost. The company is forcing folks to pay $3 just to reserve the product at all. That money is credited toward the actual purchase and is apparently refundable. But how are you going to ask for pre-order reservations when you can’t even tell people the price? That’s wild. We can look at the Steam Deck Killswitch for reference, which costs $65 for the case and $90 for the whole travel kit.

Is Hori making a Split Pad Pro 2?

(Image credit: Hori)

I’d love to throw more onto this list, but there really aren’t many exciting Nintendo Switch 2 accessories to go around. If you’re into it, there’s the Joy-Con 2 Wheel for $20 and the Joy-Con 2 Straps for $13, but I wouldn’t buy any of those.

One of my favorite Nintendo Switch accessories is the Hori Split Pad Pro (Pikachu & Eevee edition) , which is currently a chunky $74 on Amazon. I love this thing because it makes playing the Nintendo Switch so comfortable, and I can be way more precise. It also comes with two back buttons, similar to the new Switch 2 Pro Controller.

However, the issue with the Split Pad Pro is that it cannot operate separately from the Switch, and there’s no rumble technology. It’s obvious Hori is going to be making Switch 2 accessories if that less-than-ideal 480p Piranha Plant webcam is any indication. So, I’m hoping that Hori makes a Split Pad Pro 2 and adds the new rumble functionality at the very least.

That’s my dream accessory. Get on it, Hori.