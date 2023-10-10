5 best Prime Day SSD deals you cannot miss

The best Prime Day October deals are in full swing and won't stop until October 11. Prime Big Deal is giving us tons of phenomenal sales, and in this case, we're seeing discounts for the biggest SSD storage brands out there.

As a bit of a storage geek with two hard drives and three SSDs in my desktop PC, don't underestimate how alluring that extra space can be. Prices get low with the phenomenal Western Digital 2TB NVMe SSD for $85, pushing $15 off its initial price. Those with a little more money to spend could even upgrade to the Samsung 990 Pro 4TB NVMe SSD for $280, making it $65 cheaper when compared to its original cost.

And if you happen to be someone looking for a PS5-compatible SSD rather one for PC, the Seagate FireCube 530 4TB NVMe SSD for $340 has you covered, taking $140 off its initial price.

To get access to Prime Day deals, you'll need to join Amazon Prime. Not only is it free for the first 30 days, but you can cancel or pause your membership any time.

Prime Day SSD deals 2023

Western Digital Black 2TB: was $100 now $85 @ Amazon

Save $15 off on the Western Digital Black 2TB NVMe SSD. It features a read speed of up to 5,150MBps and write speed of up to 4,850MBps. It also utilizes the PCIe Gen 4 interface, which ensures it's faster than Gen 3 SSDs.

Samsung 990 PRO 4TB: was $345 now $280 @ Amazon

Samsung's phenomenal 990 Pro 4TB SSD is now $65 off in this great Prime Day deal. Possessing read speeds of up to 7,450MBps and read speeds up to 6,900MBps, the power of this SSD is absolutely unmatched. Those seeking

Seagate FireCuda 530 4TB for PS5: was $480 now $340 @ Amazon.

Save $140 on this incredible deal for the powerful Seagate FireCuda 530 4TB SSD. Featuring a speed of up to 7,300MBps, this PS5-specific SSD is perfect for gamers looking massively upgrade the storage space on their console.

Lexar NM790 1TB: was $70 now $45 @ Amazon

Save $25 on this incredible, low-cost SSD from Lexar in this incredible Prime Day deal. Built with 1TB of storage and up to 7,400MBps reading speed and 6,500MBps writing speed, this SSD is the go-to budget option.