5 best Prime Day SSD deals you cannot miss

By Momo Tabari
published

Here are the best SSD Prime Day deals you shouldn't miss

Prime Day SSDs
(Image credit: Crucial, Lexar, WD, Samsung)

The best Prime Day October deals are in full swing and won't stop until October 11. Prime Big Deal is giving us tons of phenomenal sales, and in this case, we're seeing discounts for the biggest SSD storage brands out there.

As a bit of a storage geek with two hard drives and three SSDs in my desktop PC, don't underestimate how alluring that extra space can be. Prices get low with the phenomenal Western Digital 2TB NVMe SSD for $85, pushing $15 off its initial price. Those with a little more money to spend could even upgrade to the Samsung 990 Pro 4TB NVMe SSD for $280, making it $65 cheaper when compared to its original cost.

And if you happen to be someone looking for a PS5-compatible SSD rather one for PC, the Seagate FireCube 530 4TB NVMe SSD for $340 has you covered, taking $140 off its initial price.

To get access to Prime Day deals, you'll need to join Amazon Prime. 

Prime Day SSD deals 2023

Western Digital Black 2TB: was $100 now $85 @ Amazon

Western Digital Black 2TB: was $100 now $85 @ Amazon
Save $15 off on the Western Digital Black 2TB NVMe SSD. It features a read speed of up to 5,150MBps and write speed of up to 4,850MBps. It also utilizes the PCIe Gen 4 interface, which ensures it's faster than Gen 3 SSDs.

View Deal
Samsung 990 PRO 4TB: was $345 now $280 @ Amazon

Samsung 990 PRO 4TB: was $345 now $280 @ Amazon
Samsung's phenomenal 990 Pro 4TB SSD is now $65 off in this great Prime Day deal. Possessing read speeds of up to 7,450MBps and read speeds up to 6,900MBps, the power of this SSD is absolutely unmatched. Those seeking

View Deal
Seagate FireCuda 530 4TB for PS5: was $480 now $340 @ Amazon.

Seagate FireCuda 530 4TB for PS5: was $480 now $340 @ Amazon.
Save $140 on this incredible deal for the powerful Seagate FireCuda 530 4TB SSD. Featuring a speed of up to 7,300MBps, this PS5-specific SSD is perfect for gamers looking massively upgrade the storage space on their console.

View Deal
Lexar NM790 1TB: was $70 now $45 @ Amazon

Lexar NM790 1TB: was $70 now $45 @ Amazon
Save $25 on this incredible, low-cost SSD from Lexar in this incredible Prime Day deal. Built with 1TB of storage and up to 7,400MBps reading speed and 6,500MBps writing speed, this SSD is the go-to budget option.

View Deal
Crucial T700 4TB: Was $600 now $390 @ Amazon

Crucial T700 4TB: Was $600 now $390 @ Amazon
Save $210 on the most powerful SSD in this list by far, delivering 12,400MBps reading speed and 11,800MBps writing speed with one of the latest Gen 5 SSDs.

View Deal
Contributing Writer

Self-described art critic and unabashedly pretentious, Momo finds joy in impassioned ramblings about her closeness to video games. She has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Brooklyn College and five years of experience in entertainment journalism. Momo is a stalwart defender of the importance found in subjectivity and spends most days overwhelmed with excitement for the past, present and future of gaming. When she isn't writing or playing Dark Souls, she can be found eating chicken fettuccine alfredo and watching anime.