This HP Envy 13 is only $650 in early Black Friday laptop deal

The HP Envy 13 is $240 off

HP Envy 13 Black Friday laptop deal

The HP Envy 13, one of the best sub-$1,000 laptops you can get, is now on sale for only $650 at HP ahead of Black Friday. This economical laptop comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage and a 13.3-inch display.

This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get. The price is so sweet, it likely won't last long, so snag one up while you can!

The HP Envy 13, one of the most highly sought after laptops, is now $240 off. This well-received laptop comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage and a 13.3-inch display.

The HP Envy 13 is one of our favorite 13-inch laptops. It comes with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 256B SSD. According to our HP Envy 13 review, the Envy's 13.3-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel display reaches a peak brightness of nearly 400 nits.

There's a reason why the Envy 13 earned an Editor's Choice badge. It has a vivid display, an attractive design, a clicky, comfortable keyboard, an ultra-speedy Core i5 CPU and an excellent price point. Unlike a lot of modern laptops today, the HP Envy 13 has a wide range of ports, including USB Type-A and Thunderbolt ports. 

The HP Envy 13 also outpaces many of its rivals when it comes to battery runtime. Get this! It lasts a whopping 11 hours and 15 minutes on a charge. And it's only $650 at HP.

Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26 and we expect to see tons of excellent holiday deals on laptops. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday laptop deals hub for the best discounts. 

