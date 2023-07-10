Save $200 on the Acer Chromebook Spin 714

Acer's Chromebook Spin 714 is our number-one-rated Chromebook. It's one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy and is a favorite option for students. This convertible Chromebook packs a 14-inch (1920 X 1200) touchscreen for an immersive interactive experience. Google's light and secure ChromeOS runs on the laptop's 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU alongside 8GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The Chromebook Spin 714 houses a 256GB SSD for fast boot-ups and ample file storage.

In our Acer Chromebook Spin 714 review, we were highly impressed with its bright, colorful touch display and fast performance. We also liked the laptop's sturdy design, great keyboard and stylus pen. After a series of real-world use and performance tests, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 garnered a high rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $729 $510.99 @BestBuy

Save $200 on our number one rated Chromebook, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714. The Spin 714 packs a 14-inch (1920 X 1200) WUXGA touch screen, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB SSD

During testing, we opened 40 Google Chrome tabs, four of which played 1080p videos on YouTube while streaming a Disney Plus movie in the background. The Acer Chromebook Spin 714's performance never wavered. There was no sign of lag even when typing away in Google Docs.

In terms of design, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 sports a slate blue aluminum chassis built to military specs. With its metallic flecks and chrome accents, this laptop is both posh and business casual. At 3.2 pounds and 12.3 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is easy to carry around. It comes with a pair of USB Type C ports, a USB Type A port, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack.

If you're in the market for a user-friendly and powerful versatile Chromebook, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a smart choice.