Save $200 on the Acer Chromebook Spin 714

By Mark Anthony Ramirez
published

Save $200 on our number-one pick for the best Chromebook.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 laptop on a wooden desk
(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Acer's Chromebook Spin 714 is our number-one-rated Chromebook. It's one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy and is a  favorite option for students. This convertible Chromebook packs a 14-inch (1920 X 1200) touchscreen for an immersive interactive experience. Google's light and secure ChromeOS runs on the laptop's 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU alongside 8GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The Chromebook Spin 714 houses a 256GB SSD for fast boot-ups and ample file storage.

In our Acer Chromebook Spin 714 review, we were highly impressed with its bright, colorful touch display and fast performance. We also liked the laptop's sturdy design, great keyboard and stylus pen. After a series of real-world use and performance tests, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 garnered a high rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $729

Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $729 $510.99 @BestBuy
Save $200 on our number one rated Chromebook, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714. The Spin 714  packs a 14-inch (1920 X 1200) WUXGA touch screen, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB SSD

View Deal

During testing, we opened 40 Google Chrome tabs, four of which played 1080p videos on YouTube while streaming a Disney Plus movie in the background. The Acer Chromebook Spin 714's performance never wavered. There was no sign of lag even when typing away in Google Docs.

In terms of design, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 sports a slate blue aluminum chassis built to military specs. With its metallic flecks and chrome accents, this laptop is both posh and business casual. At 3.2 pounds and 12.3 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is easy to carry around. It comes with a pair of USB Type C ports, a USB Type A port, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. 

If you're in the market for a user-friendly and powerful versatile Chromebook, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a smart choice. 

Mark Anthony Ramirez
Mark Anthony Ramirez

Mark has spent 20 years headlining comedy shows around the country and made appearances on ABC, MTV, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, Food Network, and Sirius XM Radio. He has written about every topic imaginable, from dating, family, politics, social issues, and tech. He wrote his first tech articles for the now-defunct Dads On Tech 10 years ago, and his passion for combining humor and tech has grown under the tutelage of the Laptop Mag team. His penchant for tearing things down and rebuilding them did not make Mark popular at home, however, when he got his hands on the legendary Commodore 64, his passion for all things tech deepened. These days, when he is not filming, editing footage, tinkering with cameras and laptops, or on stage, he can be found at his desk snacking, writing about everything tech, new jokes, or scripts he dreams of filming. 