Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is $100 off in Black Friday phone deal

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, arguably the best Android phone on the market, is now on sale thanks to this incredible Black Friday phone deal. I own this phone myself! Even after reviewing the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 13, I'd take the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra any day.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is now $100 off its original price of $1,200. This beloved Android phone comes with the highly praised S Pen, allowing you to sketch and take notes on the go. Its battery life is also pretty solid, serving up a 10-hour runtime.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Black Friday deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: was $1,200 now $1,100 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: was $1,200 now $1,100 The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is on sale now at Samsung for just $1,100. The highly praised, well-received Android phone scored a 4.5 review on Laptop Mag, and comes with a stellar S Pen. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in this Black Friday deal also sports 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

The three cameras feature a 108-megapixel wide lens, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom. You can grab the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in three colors: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic White (Mystic Bronze is my personal favorite!)