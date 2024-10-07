Forget Prime Day, the M2 MacBook Air just hit an all-time-low Black Friday price

Apple's previous-gen M2 MacBook Air is cheaper than ever before — just in time for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. What makes this deal even sweeter? You don't have to be a Prime Member to grab it.

If you're on the hunt for a new laptop, you can get the Apple M2 MacBook Air for just $749 at Amazon. Typically priced at $899, that's $250 in savings and the lowest price MacBook Air M2 deal I've seen yet. I track deals for a living and this is one of the best October Prime Day MacBook Air M2 deals you can get today.

Given that the M2 MacBook fetched $1,099 when it launched in 2022, this is an excellent bargain for the price. With the launch of Apple's M4 MacBook series now imminent, this is an opportune time to score hefty savings on older model MacBooks.

That said, our beloved MacBook Air M2 is aging well and still has plenty of life in it.

In our M2 MacBook Air review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars and gave it our Editor's Choice Award for its elegant redesign, good performance, and bright, color-rich display. In terms of battery life, it lasted 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery which is impressive.

If power, portability, and endurance are important to you, the M2 MacBook Air is still one of the best laptops in 2024.

Lowest price! You can save $250 on the MacBook Air M2 and snag for an all-time low Black Friday price. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core processor, 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage., Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID. Release date: July 2022 Price check: Best Buy $749 Price history: This is the M2 MacBook Air's lowest price ever. Reviews: In our MacBook Air M2 review, we were floored by the MacBook Air M2's elegant redesign, fantastic performance, and bright, colorful screen. Its battery life lasted 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test which is impressive. Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★ Buy it if: You want a portable laptop or MacBook Pro alternative. The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is perfect for everyday tasks and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. Don't it buy if: You want a laptop for competitive gaming. While the M2 MacBook Air runs select MacOS-optimized games smoothly with solid frame rates. You may encounter subpar performance with non-optimized titles.