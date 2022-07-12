LIVE: Best back-to-school Prime Day 2022 deals

Refresh

HP develops some of the best laptops for professionals, and this HP 15 is no different. Running the latest Windows 11 OS, this HP 15 is ready to take on plenty of multi-tasking. While it may not boast the best screen resolution (1366 x 768), it will work great for those writing documents on Google Docs or Microsoft Word, making detailed tables in Microsoft Excel, and more. It's the perfect laptop for education needs, especially thanks to its inexpensive price tag.

This HP 15 with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U is now just $499. For those after a reliable laptop for work or consuming content, you can't go wrong with this 15-inch notebook, boasting 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Windows 11.

Save $119 on the 1TB SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD. Built rugged, it's IP55 water-and-dust resistant, which makes it perfect for day-to-day use. Suitable for transferring large photo and video files, it delivers high read/write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s and has 256-bit AES encryption. Grab it today for an all-time low price. Amazon also offers the 4TB SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD for $479 ($420 off)

Students and educators save $100 on the new M2 MacBook Air. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1600) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID. Plus, you'll receive an Apple gift card valued at up to $150.

MacBook's latest is sure to last, with the previous iteration receiving a near-perfect score from Laptop. Our reviewer even went so far as to say "Put simply, the new MacBook Air is the best laptop for most people." We weren't disappointed by the power of the M1, and it seems like the M2 will be no different in that department.

Save $100 on the new M2 MacBook Pro and get a gift card valued at up to $150 from Apple. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. it packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID. Plus, you'll receive an Apple gift card valued at up to $150.

The Apple Education Store is slashing $100 off, the Editor's Choice MacBook Air M1. Apple is sweetening this deal with a gift card up to $150. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Plus get a gift card up to $150.

Teachers and faculty get instant savings at the Apple Education Store. For a limited time, Apple is throwing in a free gift card valued at up to $100. The base model iPad Pro deal packs an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and 128GB of storage.

Save $21 on the XP-Pen Deco 01 V2 graphics tablet which lets teachers create and explain interactive content on their screen in real-time. Super-portable, it has a 10 x 6.25-inch work area and is just 0.31 inches thin. It ships with a battery-free stylus and has 8 shortcut keys. The 8192 levels of instant pen pressure sensitivity ensures control an accuracy. This portable online teaching tablet works with Windows, Mac OS X, Android and Chrome OS. It supports ibis Paint X, FlipaClip, Medibang, Autodesk Sketchbook, Zenbrush, Artrage, and more.

Students, parents and teachers save up to $454 on Microsoft Surface devices. Save up to $300 on the Surface Pro 8, up to $200 on Surface Pro X and up to $454 on the excellent Surface Laptop 4. Additionally, net extra savings on select Surface accessories.

