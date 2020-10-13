Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED now $750 off in Prime Day deal

If you're looking for a great gaming laptop, the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED is worth checking out. Especially now that it's 39%, or $750 off for Prime Day, in what is one of the best deals for gamers.

You can get the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED on sale for $1,149 at Amazon. This is one of the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals out there, so be sure to check out our review on the product to see what we thought.

The configuration comes with an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

In our review, we noted how the Aero 15's 15.6-inch, 3840 x 2160-pixel (4K) AMOLED panel is vivaciously bright and feverishly colorful. You won't need a gaming monitor to accompany this bad boy.

In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the neon sign for La Casa Mexicana was incredibly vibrant. When we took a tour through the jungle, even the darkest corners were fleshed out with visible leaves and branches. The panel was sharp enough to show off the threading on the net that a baddie was wearing over his head just 5 feet from us.

We haven't tested this exact model of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED, but in other tests with laptops equipped with a GTX 1660 Ti, they've managed 36 frames per second (Highest, 1080p) on the Shadow of the Tomb Raider benchmark. On the Grand Theft Auto V benchmark, other laptops have managed to hit 57 frames per second (Very High, 1080p) with the same GPU.

The Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED still holds its own among the best gaming laptops due to its solid power and stunning display.

