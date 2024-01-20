Every size LG C2 OLED TV is on sale before the Super Bowl: Save up to $1300
LG C2 OLED TVs are massively discounted right now
Naturally, LG C2 OLED TVs are on clearance after LG's CES 2024 unveiling of the LG C4 OLED expected later this year. As a direct result, older model LG C2 OLED TVs are now selling for the low.
Perfect example, the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV is on sale for $1,396 at Walmart. Previously $1,899, that's $503 off and this size LG C2's lowest price to date. If you want to watch Super Bowl 58 on a bigger screen, you can get the 77-inch LG C2 for $2,099 ($677 off) from Walmart. Even better and bigger, Walmart is letting the 83-inch LG C2 go for $3,199 ($1,300 off).
These are some of the best Super Bowl TV deals you can snag now before the big game.
Released in March 2022, the LG C2 was ahead of its time and is still one of the best TVs around. It features a gorgeous 65-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 120Hz OLED panel with AI 4K upscaling. LG’s a9 Gen 5 processor and Dynamic Tone-Mapping Pro Algorithm work in tandem to enhance more than 5,000 areas on the display. That means your eyes will feast on vivid, detailed imagery throughout the entire screen. Audio to the tune of AI Sound Pro for 7.1.2 surround sound further creates a truly enveloping cinematic experience.
Simply put, the LG C2 is one of the best TVs to buy if you want to feel like you're at the Allegiant Stadium during Super Bowl 58. At these discounted prices, it's clear these LG C2 OLED TVs are priced to move. I recommend you make haste so as not to miss out on this rare deal.
LG C2 OLED TV deals — Quick links
- 42" LG C2 OLED 4K TV:
$1,199$849 @ Walmart
- 48" LG C2 OLED 4K TV:
$1,1299$989 @ Walmart
- 55" LG C2 OLED 4K TV:
$1,499$1,169 @ Walmart
- 65" LG C2 OLED 4K TV:
$1,899$1,396 @ Walmart
- 77" LG C2 OLED 4K TV:
$2,775$2,099 @ Walmart
- 83" LG C2 OLED 4K TV:
$4,499$3,199 @ Walmart
Today's best 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV deal
65" LG C2 OLED 4K TV
Was:
$1,899
Now: $1,396 @ Walmart
Overview: Lowest price! Walmart takes $503 on the top-rated 2022 65-inch model LG C2 OLED TV.
Features: 65-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) OLED panel at 120Hz with AI 4K upscaling, LG a9 Gen 5 processor, Dynamic Tone-Mapping Pro Algorithm, 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports, AI Sound Pro for 7.1.2 surround sound, webOS
Release date: March 2022
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV.
Price comparison: Amazon $1,449
Reviews consensus: We didn't test it, however, a member of our staff owns this the LG C2 and praises how immersive games, movies and shows have been ever since. This in on par with expert reviewers across our sister sites, it score 5-star ratings from a few.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★★ | T3: ★★★★★ | Creative Bloq: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a big screen TV with a stunning display for watching movies, TV shows, and sports. It supports today’s popular subscription streaming like Disney Plus, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount Plus, and Peacock.
Don't buy it if: You want a TV for a dorm room, den or quest room. 65-inch TVs are ideal for living rooms or larger spaces to allow for the recommend viewing distance of 8-10 feet. For smaller spaces, consider the 42-inch LC C2 OLED for $849 or 48-inch LG C2 OLED for $989 ($310 off).
