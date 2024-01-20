Every size LG C2 OLED TV is on sale before the Super Bowl: Save up to $1300

Naturally, LG C2 OLED TVs are on clearance after LG's CES 2024 unveiling of the LG C4 OLED expected later this year. As a direct result, older model LG C2 OLED TVs are now selling for the low.

Perfect example, the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV is on sale for $1,396 at Walmart. Previously $1,899, that's $503 off and this size LG C2's lowest price to date. If you want to watch Super Bowl 58 on a bigger screen, you can get the 77-inch LG C2 for $2,099 ($677 off) from Walmart. Even better and bigger, Walmart is letting the 83-inch LG C2 go for $3,199 ($1,300 off).

These are some of the best Super Bowl TV deals you can snag now before the big game.

Released in March 2022, the LG C2 was ahead of its time and is still one of the best TVs around. It features a gorgeous 65-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 120Hz OLED panel with AI 4K upscaling. LG’s a9 Gen 5 processor and Dynamic Tone-Mapping Pro Algorithm work in tandem to enhance more than 5,000 areas on the display. That means your eyes will feast on vivid, detailed imagery throughout the entire screen. Audio to the tune of AI Sound Pro for 7.1.2 surround sound further creates a truly enveloping cinematic experience.

Simply put, the LG C2 is one of the best TVs to buy if you want to feel like you're at the Allegiant Stadium during Super Bowl 58. At these discounted prices, it's clear these LG C2 OLED TVs are priced to move. I recommend you make haste so as not to miss out on this rare deal.

Today's best 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV deal