How to get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for just $449 this Memorial Day weekend

Samsung is running an epic Galaxy S23 Ultra deal this Memorial Day weekend. During the Samsung Memorial Day sale, get a free storage upgrade and up to $750 off the Galaxy S23 Ultra with trade-in. Plus, save an extra $180 on the green colorway Galaxy S23 Ultra.

This means you can get the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S3 Ultra (Green) for just $449 via Samsung's trade-in program. It normally costs $1,379, so that's a whopping $930 in savings. You'll get the highest trade-in value of $750 with a Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold4 or Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max in good condition. Select the Galaxy S23 Ultra in green to save an extra $180 off.

In terms of phone deals, it's one of the best Memorial Day discounts you can get!

Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB (Green): $1,379 $449 @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Save up to $930 on 512GB model Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Green colorway with eligible trade-in at Samsung. The Galaxy S23 Ultra features an embedded S Pen, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 740 graphics and 512GB of storage. Its rear camera includes: 200MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP tele 3X optical zoom with 10MP tele 10X optical zoom and 100X space zoom.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra is not just for Android users. It's also a great option if you're switching from an iPhone. The phone in this deal packs a 6.8-inch, (2340 x 1080) Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Adreno 740 graphics, and 512GB of storage. Powering the device's 5,000mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 2.0 which lets you quickly juice up your phone when you're in a pinch.

In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review we loved its bright, vivid display and game-changing Qualcomm 8 Gen 2 processor. The phone's advanced camera and seamless integration with other mobile Samsung devices impressed us. We loved the Galaxy S23 Ultra so much that we gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

During real-world testing we opened 40 Chrome tabs with a YouTube video playing in the background. We then jumped around between apps and the Galaxy S23 Ultra didn't so much as stutter. In our lab, it delivered big scores on our benchmarks, notching 14,611 with 3DMark Wild Life Unlimited. It beat the breaks off its flagship competitors — Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max (8,652, 5-core Apple GPU) and Google's Pixel 7 Pro (6,725, Mali-G710 MP7 GPU).

Made from recycled aluminum, glass, and plastic, the Galaxy S23 Ultra feels substantial and premium. At 8.3 ounces and measuring 6.4 x 3.1 x 0.35 inches, it's identical in mass to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. By comparison, it's slightly larger, yet lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max (8.5 ounces, 6.3 x 3.1 x 0.31 inches).

In terms of Android phones, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is at the top of the totem pole. It's a wise choice if you're looking for a powerful big screen phone that includes its own stylus.