Discover Samsung fall sale sneak peek: Shop weeklong savings from Sept. 9-15

The Discover Samsung fall sale sneak peek is here with an early glimpse at upcoming discounts. From Sept. 9-15 shop weeklong savings on Samsung's most coveted tech.

During the sale, save up to 45% on Galaxy Book laptops, up to 11% on Samsung's latest smartphones like the Galaxy Z 6 Series, and up to 34% on Samsung OLED and QLED TVs.

So if you want to usher in the new season with a new Galaxy Book, Galaxy phone, or Samsung smart TV, don't miss the Discover Samsung fall sale.

Ahead of the sale, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra with free 1TB Portable SSD T9 Shield is priced at $1,749 ($650 off). Although this is one of the best laptop deals you can get this weekend, on Monday, this deal might be even sweeter.

Released in February 2024, Samsung's Galaxy Book 4 Ultra takes on Apple's MacBook Pro M3 and Microsoft's Surface Laptop 6 with new intelligent processors, enhanced integrative touch screen, strong security, and up to 22 hours of battery life (rated).

And that's just one of the top-rated items expected to be discounted during the Discover Samsung fall sale expected to be heavily discounted. Shop Samsung's entire sale and see my favorite discounts below.

Samsung's Discover Event fall sale starts Sept. 9 and runs through Sept.15.

Until then, shop this weekend's best deals below.

Early Discover Samsung fall sale deals

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge: $1,349 $899 @ Samsung

For a limited time, save $450 on the Galaxy Book Edge 4. Released on June 15, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is among the new wave of Copilot+ AI PCs. With the Galaxy Book Edge 4's new hardware upgrades and advanced Windows Copilot+ capabilities, it rivals the Surface Laptop 7. Features: 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, Fingerprint Reader, Windows 11 Home

Galaxy Book 4 Ultra: $2,399 $1,749 @ Samsung

This pre-Discover Samsung deal knocks $650 off the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. Plus save $100 on the Samsung Shield Portable 2TB SSD (valued at $220) when you bundle it with your purchase. Features: 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED touch screen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU (or Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core), 16GB RAM (up to 32GB RAM), Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU (or RTX 4070), 1TB SSD, 1080p webcam, AKG Quad Dolby Atmos speakers, fingerprint reader with Secure Core PC Knox, S Pen included, Windows 11 Home

Samsung T9 Shield Portable SSD (2TB): $299 $249 @ Samsung

Save $50 on the 2TB Samsung T9 Shield portable SSD. It works with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles and more. Transfer big files in seconds with sequential read/write speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s. It ships with USB Type C-to-C and Type C-to-A cables for extra connectivity.

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: $1.199 $1,049 @ Samsung

Samsung knocks $150 off the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra ahead of its upcoming Discover Samsung fall sale. In our Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra hands-in review, we loved its gorgeous AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core, S Pen, and quad-speaker array. Features: 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, 11,200mAH battery

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (512GB): $1,219 $1,099 @ Samsung

Get a free storage upgrade which knocks $120 off the 512GB model Galaxy Z Flip 6. From Samsung: Capture stunning hands-free photos using FlexCam with Galaxy AI to frame up your shot automatically. Capture social content in a fun new way with Camcorder Mode. Complete simple tasks and send texts without opening your phone on FlexWindow with Galaxy AI. Features: 6.7-inch (2640 x 1080) AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB RAM, 512GB of storage, 50MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, water resistant, 4,000mAh battery, works with Alexa, Arlo, Bixby, Cortana, Google Assistant, Hue, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Wink

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (512GB): $2,019 $1,717 @ Samsung

Get a free storage upgrade which knocks $120 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 at checkout. Plus, save up to $1,500 when you trade in a qualifying device. From Samsung: Level up your screen and level up your gaming experience and immerse yourself with Galaxy Z Fold 6's huge screen, lightning-fast processor, and incredibly realistic graphics. Make huge discoveries when you use Circle to Search. Plus, say bye to being lost in translation and hi to fluency in up to 16 languages with Interpreter with Galaxy AI. Features: 7.6-inch (2160 x 1856) AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB RAM, 512GB of storage, 50MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, IP48 water resistant, 4,400mAh battery, works with Alexa, Arlo, Bixby, Cortana, Google Assistant, Hue, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Wink

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $229 $159 @ Samsung

Save $70 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Plus take up to an extra $50 off when you trade-in your old headphones. You'll get the highest value when you trade-in your old Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 or Apple AirPods. Trade in any other older model Galaxy Buds and you'll get at least $30. Meanwhile, any wireless or wired earbuds from any other brand will get you an instant $20 discount. Features: Hi-Fi sound, enhanced 360-degree audio, active noise-cancellation (ANC), ambient mode, 24-bit audio, IPX7 water-and-sweat resistant, on-ear call, mute, voice assistant, and volume controls, up to 5 hours of battery life with ANC on or 8 hours of battery life with ANC off (up to 30 with included case) works with Bixby, Google Assistant, and SmartThings

Freestyle Gen 2 TV Projector w/ Gaming Hub: $799 $599 @ Samsung

Save $200 on Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen with Gaming Hub and take your theater to go. The Freestyle packs smart TV functionality into a pint size, portable design with 360 degree booming sound. Enjoy a screen size of up to 100 inches in 1080p resolution anytime and anywhere.

55" Class OLED S95D TV (2024): $2,599 $2,299 @ Samsung

For a limited time, save $300 on the 55-inch Class OLED S95D 4K — Samsung's most powerful OLED yet! From Samsung: This premium TV features dramatic detail, reduced glare, and powerful brightness. Smooth motion, depth, and 4K processing make for a non-stop, breathtaking picture. Discover pure blacks, bright whites, and Pantone-validated colors. Combined with detail and brightness, this pixel-packed screen gives you a dramatic view for everything you watch. Watch everything you love with nearly no glare. Anti-glare technology limits light distractions on your screen.