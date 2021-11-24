Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is only $970 in fleeting Black Friday laptop deal

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 now $970 ahead of Black Friday 2021. Originally, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 was priced at a scary $1,320, but now it's $350 at Dell.

Trust me. You don't want to miss out on this incredible Black Friday laptop deal for one of the best 2-in-1 laptops.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Black Friday laptop deal

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: was $1,320 now $970 Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: was $1,320 now $970

For $1,400 off, you can get one of the best gaming laptops around for Black Friday. It comes with an RTX 2080 Super, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, an Intel Core i7-10875H CPU and a 15.6-inch, 1080p, 300Hz display.

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 in this Black Friday laptop deal is outfitted with an 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage and a 13.4-inch, 1920 x 1200 touch display.

When we reviewed the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, we were impressed with its slim, attractive form factor, top-of-the-line build quality and ultra-fast processing power. Its 13.4-inch display reaches a peak brightness of nearly 500 nits, which means that you can sit near a bright, unshaded window without squinting at your screen. We were also wowed by the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1's battery runtime. It lasts nearly 11 hours on a charge, so you're guaranteed all-day battery life -- and then some.

Due to its excellent performance on our testing, the Dell XPS 13 convertible landed on our best 2-in-1 laptops list and earned an Editor's Choice badge.