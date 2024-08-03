Top 5 back-to-school deals on study headphones: Up to $170 off Beats, Bose, and more

Great headphones were a must-have for me in college. Like a lot of students, I couldn't study without music. Whether you like to study listening to Lofi or Taylor Swift, a pair of high-quality headphones should be on your back-to-school essentials checklist.

Right now you can pick up some top-rated headphones at a huge discount during Best Buy's 48-Hoir Flash Sale. One of my favorite study headphones, the Beats Solo 4 are down to just $130 thanks to a $70 discount!

If over-ear headphones are more to your liking, you have plenty of options to choose from without paying full price. For example, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are $80 off at Best Buy. You can also score the Beats Studio Pro for a whopping $170 off!

Treat yourself to a pair of headphones that will help you focus next semester with these top 5 back-to-school deals from Best Buy.

Top 5 back-to-school deals on study headphones

JLab JBuds Lux ANC Headphones: $79.99 $49.99 @ BestBuy

Best Buy takes $30 off JLab's budget-friendly ANC headphones in a back-to-school deal that's perfect for students and teachers alike Features: The JLab JBuds Lux ANC wireless headphones deliver active noise-canceling capabilities without breaking the bank. The over-ear cloud foam ear cups allow you to study in comfort for hours on end. Plus, you can customize the sound profile of the JBuds Lux ANC through the JLab app.

Beats Solo 4 True Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $199.99 $129.99 @ BestBuy

Best Buy knocks $70 off one of the best pairs of headphones for students, combining style with sound quality Features: The Beats Solo 4 are a welcome refresh of the hit Beats Solo 3 with a similarly stylish design and up to 50 hours of battery life. They're the perfect studying headphones for students and teachers who want something slim and low-profile that also delivers high-quality audio and reliable Bluetooth connectivity.

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones: $349.99 $179.99 @ BestBuy

Best Buy slashes $170 off these luxury over-ear noise-canceling headphones from Beats in a stellar back-to-school deal! Features: If you like the look of the Beats Solo 4 but want the immersive, noise-canceling audio experience of over-ear headphones, look no further than the Beats Studio Pro. They combine the best audio quality from Beats with a sleek, stylish design, 40 hours of battery life, and support for Dolby Atmos.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 ANC Over-Ear Headphones: $379.99 $289.99 @ BestBuy

Snag a pair of luxury Sennheiser ANC headphones for $90 off with this back-to-school deal from Best Buy Features: Sennheiser is known for delivering some of the best audio quality you can buy and the Sennheiser Momentum 4 ANC over-ear headphones are no exception. Laptop Mag gave the Momentum 4 a shining 4.5-star review, describing them as "a serious contender for the market’s best noise-cancelling headphones."