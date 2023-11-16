Amazon Black Friday deals drop Nov. 17 — 25+ sales I recommend

Amazon's Black Friday sale starts Friday, Nov. 17 and I'm sharing 25+ deals I recommend from Amazon Alexa-enabled devices to 4K TVs. Amazon typically offers solid black Friday deals on laptops, gaming notebooks, tablets, phones, wearables, video games, and more. So if you want to get a running start on your holiday gift shopping for loved ones, including yourself, there will be plenty of early deals up for grabs.

During the sale, Amazon will offer the lowest prices of the year on the most wished-for products from brands and of course Amazon itself. For Black Friday, Amazon is slashing up to 70% off select branded Alexa devices and value packs like Echo Pop with free smart bulb bundles, Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) bundles, eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi Systems, and Luna Gaming Controllers.

Plus, save up to 50% on Amazon's newest devices including Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire HD 10 Kids and Kids Pro tablets, as well as the Echo Pop Kids Marvel's Avengers.

And what's more, the first ever Black Friday NFL game is streaming on Prime Video, Nov. 24, viewers can shop Amazon Black Friday deals from brands like TCL during the game — the official partner of the NFL.

Although we expect to see the best Black Friday deals of the season on the actual day, as you see, early discounts are afoot at Amazon. This year, Amazon is extending its Black Friday sale with early holiday deals starting Nov. 17 through Black Friday, Nov. 24. The savings will continue with Cyber Monday weekend deals starting on Nov. 25 and roll right into Cyber Monday, Nov. 27.

From Amazon devices to TVs, here are 25 early Black Friday deals I recommend.

Amazon devices & services

All-New Limited Edition Star Wars Echo Dot Stand: $39 $29 @ Amazon

This Amazon Prime invite-only deal takes $10 off the All-new limited edition Star Wars Echo Dot Stand. It works Amazon's 4th generation Echo Dot and 5th Generation Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers (sold separately). This limited edition stand makes a great gift for that Star Wars fan you know.

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149 $84 @ Amazon

Save $65 on the 2021 Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet. Beef up that screen size to 10 inches and you can get the impressive Fire HD 10, which features a powerful octa-core CPU, lengthy 12-hour battery life and, of course, a vivid 1080p display with plenty of real estate for not just content consumption, but for getting stuff done.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle: $355 $329 @ Amazon

Save $25 on the Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle. This bundle includes: the 64GB Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet (with lockscreen ads), keyboard case, and stylus pen. This productivity tablet packs an 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and has a rated battery life of 14-hours.

All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $49 $24 @ Amazon

Save 50% on the All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Over the previous-gen, it's 25% more powerful, supports Wi-Fi 6 for smoother streaming and has 2GB of memory. It's a solid device that boasts 4K resolution and quick menu navigation of your favorite streaming apps. It's also great for listening to music and interacting with Amazon's Alexa assistant.

Amazon Prime: 30-days free trial @ Amazon

New subscribers get 30-days of Amazon Prime for free — no strings attached. If you cancel before your free trial ends, you won't be charged. If you decide to continue with your membership, you'll pay $14.99/mo. thereafter. Or pay $139 for a one-year membership — that's just $12 a month.

Laptops

Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Amazon via on-page coupon

Now $250 off, the M1 MacBook Air is the cheapest MacBook you can buy. Although it's been replaced by the M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops out there. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD. Price check: Best Buy $999

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,049 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. Price check: Best Buy $1,049 | B&H $1,049

Asus VivoBook S 15 OLED: $1,099 $989 @ Amazon

Save $110 on the Asus VivoBook S 15 OLED. This machine has a 15.6-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED 120Hz display with Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and 1TB SSD.

Tablets

Apple iPad 10: $449 $399 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the 10.9-inch 10th generation iPad. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6. Price check: Best Buy $449| B&H $399

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: $679 $429 @Amazon

Save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. This tablet features a 12.4-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) touch display, Qualcomm SM7225 8-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It also includes an intuitive S Pen for taking notes, sketching and marking up documents. For taking photos and video calls, it's outfitted with rear and front-facing cameras. Price check: Best Buy $529 | B&H $499

Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: $249 $199 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $299 $199 @ Amazon

Save $100 on our favorite Bose earbuds. We strongly believe they boast the best active noise cancelling available. We found these earbuds to be incredibly comfortable and eerily good when it comes to call quality. They also offer excellent audio, and great battery Price check: Best Buy $199

Beats Studio Buds: $149 $99 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the Beats Studio Buds. Beats Studio Buds deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ship with three sets of ear tips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with a charging case).

Wearables

Fitbit Charge 6: $149 $99 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $50 on the Editor's choice Fitbit Charge 6. In our review,, we rate it 4 out of 5 stars for its long battery life of up to 7 day and light, yet sturdy, comfortable feel. We also like its user-friendly interface and excellent fitness and health tracking functions. Price check: Best Buy $99

Apple Watch SE 2 40mm (GPS): $249 $219 @ Amazon via on-page coupon

Save $30 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE at Amazon. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm: $399 $299 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 8. It features GPS and an always-On Retina LTPO 396 x 484-pixel OLED display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. It has a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and emergency SOS. Plus, it's more durable than the Watch Series 7, waterproof to 50 meters, crack-resistant, and IP6X dust and water resistant.

Phones

OnePlus Nord N30: $299 $229 @ Amazon

Don't miss $70 this premium budget-friendly phone. This phone can handle gaming with its 8-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage, and its impressive rear triple camera will wow friends and family this holiday season.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: $999 $0 @ Amazon w/ activation

Get the iPhone 15 Pro for $0 with activation via Boost Infinite at Amazon. To get this deal, you must activation and financing through Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite will charge you $60/mo. for unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, you'll get the latest iPhone every year with annual upgrades.

Gaming

Sony PS5 DualSense Controller: $74 $49 @ Amazon

Save $25 on the Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller. It features dual analog sticks, a d-pad, and game buttons. There's also a built-in mono speaker, mic array and six-axis motion sensor system incorporated into its design. Walmart has it for the same price.

Madden NFL 24 Xbox Series X|One: $69 $34 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $35 on Madden NFL 24 for Xbox Series X and Xbox One consoles. This latest installment to the football game franchise features new responsive and realistic player motion. Increased control, AI enhancements, and cross-play provides a Madden experience unlike ever before. You can Madden NFL for PS5 and the PS4 version for $29 ($40 off).

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Console Bundle: $299 @ Amazon

Get a great value with this Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Console Bundle. This bundle includes: A Nintendo Switch Console with Red/Blue Joy-Cons, a free download of Mario Kart 8 (valued at $60) and a 3-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online (valued at $8).

Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset: $69 $39 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the Logitech G335 Gaming Headset and get a whole lot of audio bang for your buck. The lightweight suspension headband and soft memory foam earpads will keep you comfy for hours, no matter your gaming console. The 40mm neodymium drivers also deliver crisp, clear, balanced sound, regardless of where your gaming adventures take you.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste: $49 $39 @ Amazon

Save $10 on the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse. This lightweight 6-button mouse features a honey-comb design, Pixart 3335 optical sensor with customizable DPI settings of up to 16,000 DPI. That's just techy talk for this mouse is fast, precise, and has smooth tracking.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card: $219 $149 @ Amazon

Amazon take $70 off the Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S. It adds 1TB of storage to your game drive without compromising graphics, latency and load times. If you're on the brink of maxing out your storage or want to prevent it, the Seagate Storage Expansion Card is a must. Price check: Best Buy $149

PC accessories

Logitech Pebble M350: $29 $19 @ Amazon

Save $10 on the quiet and sleek Logitech Pebble Mouse. Enjoy silent clicking and scrolling with the perfect portable mouse for minimalists. It works with Windows, macOS, Linux, ChromeOS, iPadOS, and Android devices.

Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam: $49 $24 @ Amazon via on-page coupon

Save $25 Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam. It features a 080P 2MP CMOS lens for clear video calls with friends, family, and colleagues. Featuring full stereo dual-mics, this webcam delivers reliable, loud, crisp two way audio.

PC Monitors

Dell 32" QHD Curved Monitor: $299 $199 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Dell S3222HG Curved Gaming Monitor. This 31.5-inch QHD (1920 x 1080) 165Hz panel has an 1800R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, and 2ms response time. With AMD FreeSync Premium on board, this monitor ensures sharp, distortion-free, ultra-smooth gameplay and video playback. Price check: Dell $199

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED: $1,599 $1,099 @ Amazon

Now $500 off, the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED Monitor is at an all-time low price. It boasts a 49-inch (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with 240Hz refresh rate and ridiculously fast 0.3ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices.

TV monitors