Amazon Black Friday deals 2023 — best early discounts

Black Friday 2023 will be upon us before we know it with Amazon Black Friday deals in tow. We're counting down the days to Black Friday, Nov. 24 by sharing the best early discounts at Amazon this month. Specifically, deals on laptops, gaming notebooks, tablets, phones, wearables, video games, PC accessories and more.

One early discount drops the Google Pixel Tablet to $401. It normally costs $499, so that's $98 off and the Pixel Tablet's lowest price ever. If you want to beat the hustle and bustle of Black Friday, it's one of the best deals you can snag early.

The Pixel Tablet is a solid slate that seamlessly transitions from tablet to smart display. It features an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 1080p video recording, Google's Tensor G2 processor, fingerprint reader, and 128GB of storage. It's worth considering if you're looking for a premium tablet that doubles as a smart display with smart home controls.

Although we expect to see the best Black Friday deals on the actual day, as this Pixel Tablet deal indicates, early markdowns are available right now. No different from other retailers this year, Amazon offers early holiday savings. See the best early discounts below.

Amazon Black Friday deals 2023

Amazon devices & services

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): $139 up to 20% off @ Amazon w/ trade-in

Save up to 20% on the all-new Amazon Fire HD 10 with eligible trade-in. Over the 11th Gen Fire HD 10, it's 25% faster and 30 grams lighter. For better picture taking and video calling with family and friends, this latest release bumps the front-facing camera up to 5MP.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: $199 $139 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet, It packs everything we love about the standard Fire HD 10 into a durable kid-proof case. It also comes with Amazon's worry-free 2-free warranty. By comparison, the 2023 All-new Fire HD Kids tablet is $189.

Amazon Fire TV Stick: $39 $19 @ Amazon

Amazon's 3rd generation best-selling streaming device is twice as fast as the 2nd gen model. Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD and hands-free control using the included Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Fire TV Stick makes it easy to watch movies and TV shows from streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more. Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K QLED TV: $1,099 $899 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K QLED TV. Experience vivid color and sharpness thanks to a 2160-pixel resolution panel, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision IQ. You can control the TV hands-free using Alexa voice commands to navigate your screen and launch favorite content on Netflix, Disney +, and Hulu.

Luna Wireless Controller: $69 $49 @ Amazon

Amazon's Luna Wireless Controller is now $20 off. The Luna is a high-performance controller designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon's new cloud gaming service. Luna Controller is the best connection between Luna gamers and their games.

Amazon eero Pro 6E Mesh Wi-Fi router: $249 $179 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the Amazon eero 6 Pro 6E Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router System. It supports network speeds up to 2.3 Gbps, wired speeds up to a gigabit and up to 1.6 Gbps for wireless connections. It provides Wi-Fi coverage for homes up to 2,000 square feet and supports up 100+ connected devices. What's more, it works as a smart home home so you can control compatible devices via Alexa.

Amazon Prime: 30-days free trial @ Amazon

New subscribers get 30-days of Amazon Prime for free — no strings attached. If you cancel before your free trial ends, you won't be charged. If you decide to continue with your membership, you'll pay $14.99/mo. thereafter. Or pay $139 for a one-year membership — that's just $12 a month.

Amazon Music Unlimited: 30-days free @ Amazon

New subscribers get 30-days of Amazon Music for free. With Amazon Music Unlimited, you get unlimited access to ad free music and list offline with unlimited skips. Plus follow your favorite podcasts and enjoy spatial audio and HD quality playback.

Laptops

HP Laptop 15: $729 $599 @ Amazon

Save $130 on the 2023 HP Laptop 15 for work, school and everything in between. For just under $600, this deal nets you a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display laptop with Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. Its 512GB SSD provides fast and ample file transfers and storage. Powered by Windows 11 Home, it's one of the best laptops for anyone else in search of a capable PC that doesn't cost a fortune.

Acer Swift Go 14: $899 $747 @Amazon

Save $152 on the thin and lightweight Acer Swift Go 14. The Swift Go has a 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, an Intel Core i7-1355U CPU with Integrated Intel Iris XE graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD Storage. Perfect for tossing into your backpack at just 2.7 pounds.

Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $799 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the 2020 MacBook Air M1. Although we don't recommend products more than two years old, it's still one of the best laptops around. In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its blazing performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $999 $871 @ Amazon

Save $128 on the Surface Laptop 5. This notebook packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch display, 12th Gen Intel Evo Platform Core i5-1235U, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. Connectivity-wise, it has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support, Surface Connect port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Asus VivoBook S 15 OLED: $1,099 $989 @ Amazon

Save $110 on the Asus VivoBook S 15 OLED. This machine has a 15.6-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED 120Hz display with Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and 1TB SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro M2: $1,299 $1,049 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the M2 MacBook Pro via Amazon's on-page clickable coupon. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID are also on board. Price check: B&H $1,049 | Best Buy $1,049

LG gram 16: $1,699 $1,149 @ Amazon

Save $550 on the LG gram 16 (16Z90R). If you're looking for a super-lightweight powerhouse laptop, you can't go wrong with the gram 16. This laptop features a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) anti-glare display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 1TB NVMe SSD. Price check: Best Buy $1,699

Tablets

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus: $179 $139 @ Amazon

Now $40 off, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus features a 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) display, octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Its rated battery life of up to 12 hours makes it perfect for streaming content and gaming.

Apple iPad 9th Generation: $329 $249 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the 10.2-inch Apple iPad. Apple's 9th generation iPad sports a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple iPad mini 6: $499 $469 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the iPad mini 6. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi 6 support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $559 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the 5th generation iPad Air 5. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Google Pixel Tablet w/ Charging Speaker Dock: $499 $409 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $90 off the Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock. It doubles as a smart display and Google Nest Hub so you can stay in touch with your inner circle and control other smart devices. It features a 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 8MP front camera with 1080p video recording, and 8MP rear camera. It's powered by Google's Tensor G2, has a built-in fingerprint reader, and includes 128GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB): $919 $799 @ Amazon

Save $120 on the 256GB model Galaxy Tab S9. The tablet in this deal features an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU with Ray Tracing , and 256GB of storage and 8,400mAH battery. Price check: Best Buy $799

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 M2 (512GB): $1,399 $1,299 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the 512GB model 12.9-inch Apple M2 iPad Pro. This pro-model iPad packs a gorgeous 12-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and 512GB of ample storage. Powerful enough the replace your laptop, the M2 iPad Pro Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil 2. Price check: Best Buy $1,349

Headphones