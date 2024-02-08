Act fast! The PlayStation Portal is back in stock at Amazon

Sony PlayStation Portal Remote Player

$199 @ Amazon

Overview

Sony's PlayStation Portal Remote Player lets you play games on your PS5 console over your home Wi-Fi. Or, pick up where you left off when you're on the go using your unlimited mobile hotspot.

Features: 8-inch LCD screen, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, supports 1080p resolution gaming at 60fps, PS5 console required

Product launched: November 2023

Price history: The newly released PlayStation Portal has not seen a direct discount yet. Reseller prices have hit up to

Check stock status: Best Buy| GameStop | Target | Walmart| antonline | Macy's | Newegg

Reviews consensus: We didn't get a chance to test it, however, PlayStation Portal reviews across our sister sites are mixed. Overall, the PS5 remote player's large display, ergonomic design and haptic feedback are welcome features. One expert deducted points for latency issues and lack of storage for local gaming.

Laptop Mag: TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★ | T3: ★★★★

Buy it if: You own a PS5 console and want a dedicated remote player for handheld gaming.

Don't buy it if: You don't own a PS5 console or have no interest in handheld gaming.