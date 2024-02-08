Act fast! The PlayStation Portal is back in stock at Amazon
The PlayStation Portal is back in stock at Amazon for its regular retail price of $199, so act fast! First launched in November 2023, this dedicated Sony PS5 remote player has been in high demand since it hit the shelves.
So if you missed the last restock and refrained from paying inflated reseller prices, your patience has paid off. Your hunt for the elusive PlayStation Portal ends now, as long as you make haste.
$199 @ Amazon
Overview
Sony's PlayStation Portal Remote Player lets you play games on your PS5 console over your home Wi-Fi. Or, pick up where you left off when you're on the go using your unlimited mobile hotspot.
Features: 8-inch LCD screen, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, supports 1080p resolution gaming at 60fps, PS5 console required
Product launched: November 2023
Price history: The newly released PlayStation Portal has not seen a direct discount yet.
Check stock status: Best Buy| GameStop | Target | Walmart| antonline | Macy's | Newegg
Reviews consensus: We didn't get a chance to test it, however, PlayStation Portal reviews across our sister sites are mixed. Overall, the PS5 remote player's large display, ergonomic design and haptic feedback are welcome features. One expert deducted points for latency issues and lack of storage for local gaming.
Laptop Mag: TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★ | T3: ★★★★
Buy it if: You own a PS5 console and want a dedicated remote player for handheld gaming.
Don't buy it if: You don't own a PS5 console or have no interest in handheld gaming.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
