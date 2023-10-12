5 Best camera deals you can still get before Prime Day ends

The best camera deals of the season are here, with end-of-year savings on photo gear. You've come to the right place if you're a budding or pro photographer looking for the best price on a new camera. To help you save on your investment, we're hand-selecting today's best camera deals and sharing them below.

October Prime Day deals on some of our favorite cameras are starting to bubble up. You can get a Sony ZV-1 for $648 during Prime Big Deal Days through Oct. 11. It usually costs $749, so that's $101 reasons to buy it. This marks the lowest price ever for this digital camera. Here are five of the best deals on cameras available right now!

So, if you want to beat the Black Friday rush and snag the content creator in your life an excellent do-everything vlogging camera with 4K capabilities or help them move up to the next level with a pro-grade camera, now is the time!

You may also want to check out Best Buy, B&H, Newegg, and Walmart, as they're also offering excellent deals on gaming laptops, monitors, you name it, this week.

Top 5 camera deals happening now

Sony ZV-1 Content Creator Camera: $749 $648 @Amazon

Save $101 this Sony ZV-1 has been a vlogging and content creator favorite for a few years now, and it remains so. It features a 20.1MP stacked illuminated sensor, a 3-inch articulating display, fast autofocus, excellent in-body stabilization, and the ability to shoot 4K HDR video and live stream.

Nikon Z 30 Camera Kit with 16-50mm Lens: $746.95 $696.45 @Amazon

This Nikon Z 30 features a 20.9MP APSC CMOS sensor, 4K video 30fps, and a 16-mm Lens to give content creators plenty of options and room to grow. It comes with a flip-out touchscreen selfie monitor, a built-in stereo microphone with adjustable sensitivity, a red REC light, and a smartphone app for controlling the camera with a compatible phone.

Canon EOS R50 18-45mm kit: $799.99 $699 @ Amazon

Save $100 on this Canon EOS R50 with a 24.2MP CMOS (APS-C) sensor and DIGIC X processor. It can shoot 4K uncropped movies with Dual Pixel CMOS AF II at up to 30 fps oversampled from 6K and Full HD High-frame rate movies at up to 120 fps. This EOS also comes with a Canon flip-out touch display.

Panasonic LUMIX S5 Full Frame Mirrorless Camera kit with 20-60mm lens: $2,099.99 $1,597.99 @Amazon

Save over $500! You can snag this pro-level Panasonic Lumix S5 Full Frame camera at this great price and also get a Lumix 20-60mm lens. It comes with a 24.2MP full-frame sensor that is capable of filming videos at 4K 60 and up to 180fps in 1080p for crisp, super slow motion.