Amazon Black Friday deals 2023 — 77 best early discounts

Amazon's early Black Friday deals offer solid discounts on a range of tech ahead of Black Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. We're counting down the days to the big day by sharing the best early discounts at Amazon this month. Specifically, deals on laptops, gaming notebooks, tablets, phones, wearables, video games, PC accessories and more.

Although we expect to see the best Black Friday deals on the actual day, early markdowns are available right now. No different from other retailers this year, Amazon offers early holiday savings.

See Amazon's best early Black Friday deals below.

Amazon Black Friday deals 2023 right now

Amazon devices & services

Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle: $355 $275 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle. This bundle includes: the 64GB Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet (with lockscreen ads), keyboard case, and stylus pen. This productivity tablet packs an 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and has a rated battery life of 14-hours.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): $139 up to 20% off @ Amazon w/ trade-in

Save up to 20% on the all-new Amazon Fire HD 10 with eligible trade-in. Over the 11th Gen Fire HD 10, it's 25% faster and 30 grams lighter. For better picture taking and video calling with family and friends, this latest release bumps the front-facing camera up to 5MP.

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149 $74 @ Amazon

At 50% off, the Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet is at its lowest price yet. Beef up that screen size to 10 inches and you can get the impressive Fire HD 10, which features a powerful octa-core CPU, lengthy 12-hour battery life and, of course, a vivid 1080p display with plenty of real estate for not just content consumption, but for getting stuff done.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus: $179 $94 @ Amazon

Now $85 off, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus is at its lowest price yet. This Alexa-enabled tablet features a 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) display, octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Its rated battery life of up to 12 hours makes it perfect for streaming content and gaming.

Amazon Fire TV Stick: $39 $19 @ Amazon

Amazon's 3rd generation best-selling streaming device is twice as fast as the 2nd gen model. Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD and hands-free control using the included Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Fire TV Stick makes it easy to watch movies and TV shows from streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more. Amazon Fire TV

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni Series QLED 4K TV: $1,099 $899 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series QLED 4K TV. Experience vivid color and sharpness thanks to a 2160-pixel resolution panel, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision IQ. You can control the TV hands-free using Alexa voice commands to navigate your screen and launch favorite content on Netflix, Disney +, and Hulu.

Luna Wireless Controller: $69 $49 @ Amazon

Amazon's Luna Wireless Controller is now $20 off. The Luna is a high-performance controller designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon's new cloud gaming service. Luna Controller is the best connection between Luna gamers and their games.

Amazon Prime: 30-days free trial @ Amazon

New subscribers get 30-days of Amazon Prime for free — no strings attached. If you cancel before your free trial ends, you won't be charged. If you decide to continue with your membership, you'll pay $14.99/mo. thereafter. Or pay $139 for a one-year membership — that's just $12 a month.

Amazon Music Unlimited: 30% off for 3 months @ Amazon

New subscribers get 30% off 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited. With Amazon Music Unlimited, you get unlimited access to ad free music and list offline with unlimited skips. Plus follow your favorite podcasts and enjoy spatial audio and HD quality playback.

Laptops

Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Amazon

The 2020 M1 MacBook Air, the cheapest MacBook out there is now $250 cheaper than normal. Though it's been replaced by the M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops around. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD. Price check: Best Buy $749

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $999 Amazon via on-page coupon

Save $300 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. Price check: B&H $1,149| Best Buy: $1,299

HP Laptop 15: $729 $589 @ Amazon

Save $140 on the 2023 HP Laptop 15 for work, school and everything in between. For just under $600, this deal nets you a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display laptop with Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. Its 512GB SSD provides fast and ample file transfers and storage. Powered by Windows 11 Home, it's one of the best laptops for anyone else in search of a capable PC that doesn't cost a fortune.

Acer Swift Go 14: $899 $744 @Amazon

Save $155 on the thin and lightweight Acer Swift Go 14. The Swift Go has a 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, an Intel Core i7-1355U CPU with Integrated Intel Iris XE graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD Storage. Perfect for tossing into your backpack at just 2.7 pounds.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $999 $871 @ Amazon

Save $128 on the Surface Laptop 5. This notebook packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch display, 12th Gen Intel Evo Platform Core i5-1235U, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. Connectivity-wise, it has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support, Surface Connect port and 3.5mm headphone jack. Price check: Best Buy $999 | Microsoft $899

Asus VivoBook S 15 OLED: $1,099 $989 @ Amazon

Save $110 on the Asus VivoBook S 15 OLED. This machine has a 15.6-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED 120Hz display with Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and 1TB SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro M2: $1,299 $1,049 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the M2 MacBook Pro via Amazon's on-page clickable coupon. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID are also on board. Price check: Best Buy $1,049

Tablets

Apple iPad 9th Generation: $329 $249 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the 10.2-inch Apple iPad. Apple's 9th generation iPad sports a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple iPad mini 6: $499 $399 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the iPad mini 6. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi 6 support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $499 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the 5th generation iPad Air 5. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Google Pixel Tablet w/ Charging Speaker Dock: $499 $399 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $100 off the Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock. It doubles as a smart display and Google Nest Hub so you can stay in touch with your inner circle and control other smart devices. It features a 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 8MP front camera with 1080p video recording, and 8MP rear camera. It's powered by Google's Tensor G2, has a built-in fingerprint reader, and includes 128GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB): $919 $787 @ Amazon

Save $132 on the 256GB model Galaxy Tab S9 and get a free $50 credit via coupon, "XZDYRZCVBE9T". The tablet in this deal features an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU with Ray Tracing , and 256GB of storage and 8,400mAH battery. Price check: Best Buy $919

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 M2 (512GB): $1,399 $1,299 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the 512GB model 12.9-inch Apple M2 iPad Pro. This pro-model iPad packs a gorgeous 12-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and 512GB of ample storage. Powerful enough the replace your laptop, the M2 iPad Pro Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil 2. Price check: Best Buy $1,399

Headphones

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones $349 $199 @ Amazon

Pick up to new Beats Studio Headphones for $150 below retail. These ear cans feature Bluetooth connectivity, active-noise cancelling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatible, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, up to 40 hours if battery life on a full charge. Price check: Best Buy $199 | B&H $219

Beats Studio Buds Plus: $169 $129 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the Beats Studio Buds Plus for Prime Day. They deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ship with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. Price check: Best Buy $129

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Save $60 on Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears. Price check: Walmart $189

Beats Studio Buds: $149 $119 @ Amazon

Save $30 on Beats Studio Buds for Prime Day. They deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ships with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case).

Bose 700 Headphones: $379 $279 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the best active noise cancelling headphones around. Bose's headphones stand out with a sleek design, a slew of useful features and improvements to noise cancellation (for calls and music) and audio quality. Price check: Best Buy $279

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $479 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Wearables

Apple Watch SE 2 40mm (GPS): $249 $219 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE at Amazon. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Apple Watch SE 2 44mm: $279 $249 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the newest Apple Watch SE. This new iteration of Apple Watch SE is 20% faster than the previous model and features fall Detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an Enhanced Workout app.

Apple Watch Series 9: $399 $389 @ Amazon

Save $10 on the new Apple Watch Series 9 at Amazon. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display and new double tap gesture.