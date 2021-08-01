Best gaming mouse pads in 2021

You spend a lot of time at your desk and Laptop Mag wants your desk space to be as comfortable as possible. Beyond gaming, you’ll want a comfortable space to help get you through eight hour work shifts. Whether this is accomplished with one of the recommended items from our best office chairs , best gaming chair or best standing desk pages the goal is to put as little strain on your body as possible.

Believe it or not, finding a great gaming mouse pad can help with this. Whether you’re looking for a small, soft pad to just fit your mouse, or something large to stretch out across the expanse of your desk, there’s something out there for everyone. Without further ado, here are the best gaming mouse pads.

What are the best gaming mouse pads

The best gaming mouse pads should remain stuck to your desk surface, maintaining their position against any slight or sudden movement, all while balancing comfort and precision to ensure you’re getting the most out of your gaming experience. If you want a fancier pad, we recommend the Razer Firefly V2. It's expensive, but for those who want the flexibility of Razer Chroma RGB and a precision surface, this is a good pick. It’s a bit small, so the 36-inch wide Razer Goliathus Extended could be a great alternative if you need something larger.

If you don’t care for the RGB lighting, but want something soft and large, the KTRIO is a good pick. It also has a brandless design, which could be quite appealing for those who don’t like logos taking up space. And something like the Blade Hawks RGB is a good option if you’re looking for an affordable LED mouse pad. Finally, the Logitech G440 is $20 and prioritizes precision performance in a square shape.

(Image credit: Razer)

1. Razer Firefly V2 Hard Surface Gaming Mouse Mat Best RGB standard mouse pad Specifications Dimensions: ‎10.84 x 13.99 x 0.14 inches RGB: Yes Soft/Hard: Hard Reasons to buy + Razer Chroma + Cable manager + Design optimizes precision Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Hard surface can be uncomfortable

The Razer Firefly V2 might be the gaming mouse pad you’re looking for, although this depends on your budget and desired size. If you’re willing to dish out $50 for a medium-sized mousepad, and if RGB lighting is your jam, this is a good choice.

It boasts a non-slip rubber base, which helps to keep the mousepad stay in place, even with excessive movement and use. It also has a mouse cable manager to help organize wires and keep things looking tidy. And as you’d expect, the surface is optimized for gaming thanks to the micro-textured surface which should work with all mouse sensors.

And with Razer Chroma, you can sync your mousepad with plenty of games and even other devices, with it supporting up to 16.8 million possible colors. However, this is an expensive product. If you’re just looking for a simple pad, we’d recommend something further down the list.

(Image credit: Razer)

2. Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mouse Mat Best RGB large mouse pad Specifications Dimensions: ‎‎11.58 x 36.25 x 0.12 inches RGB: Yes Soft/Hard: Soft Reasons to buy + Great size + Razer Chroma + Good performance Reasons to avoid - Not cheap

The Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma and Firefly V2 are similar except the former is larger than the previous entry. It comes in at 36.3 inches wide and 11.6 inches long, with the ability to stretch out across most of a desk. But if you’re working with an extra-long surface, it might not look as satisfying.

Even then, it should be more than enough to fit around your gaming space to ensure your mouse is always cushioned by the pad. It’s also important to make sure your desk is large enough to fit this pad. My previous pad was too large for my desk, and I had to fold it to prevent it from extending past the edge of the desk.

The Goliathus Extended also features Razer Chroma, giving you the ability to sync games and other devices with up to 16.8 million colors. It’s also the most expensive product on this list, although it’s currently only a few dollars more expensive than the Firefly.

(Image credit: KTRIO)

3. KTRIO Large Gaming Mouse Pad Best affordable large mouse pad Specifications Dimensions: ‎31.5 x 11.8 x 0.12 inches RGB: No Soft/Hard: Soft Reasons to buy + Affordable + Satisfying surface + No brand logo Reasons to avoid - Plain design isn’t for everyone

If you’re not a fan of RGB lighting on your mousepad, we’ve got something for you. The KTRIO has plenty of benefits, including a completely brandless design that will blend in perfectly with black desktops. It’s also rather inexpensive, coming somewhere between $15 and $19 depending on which size you purchase.

Keep in mind, this is an extended mouse pad, meaning it’s large and is intended to go across most of your desk. As far as sizes go, the width and length are 31.5 x 11.8 inches, 31.5 x 15.7 inches, or 35.4 x 15.7 inches. Usually, it has no RGB lighting, but you could tack on an additional $5 to implement it. However, this will have nowhere near as much flexibility as something like Razer Chroma, but it should be a fine affordable alternative for those who aren’t looking to splurge on a mouse pad.

(Image credit: Blade Hawks)

4. Blade Hawks RGB Gaming Mouse Pad Best affordable RGB gaming mouse pad Specifications Dimensions: ‎‎31.5 x 12 x 0.2 inches RGB: Yes Soft/Hard: Soft Reasons to buy + Inexpensive + RGB lighting + Satisfying texture Reasons to avoid - Lacks the flexibility of Razer Chroma

If you’re looking for an RGB mouse pad that is affordable with plenty of surface area, the Blade Hawks RGB could be a good fit. The LED lights can shift between seven static modes and three dynamic modes. It doesn’t have the versatility or customization options that Razer provides with its 16.8 million colors, but it still gets the job done.

If you’re not too bothered by missing out on all that fancy stuff, only spending $17 on a mouse pad with some RGB capabilities is a good deal. That's especially true since Razer products on this list go for $50. It boasts a width of 31.5 inches and length of 12 inches, which is of a similar size to the other extended mouse pads on this list. It also has a rubber base that will keep it on the desk, and a micro-textured surface that ensures satisfying mouse movement across the surface.

(Image credit: Logitech)

5. Logitech G440 Hard Gaming Mouse Pad Best hard surface gaming mouse pad Specifications Dimensions: ‎13.39 x 0.12 x 11.02 inches RGB: No Soft/Hard: Hard Reasons to buy + Optimized for precision gaming + High-quality materials Reasons to avoid - Hard surface isn’t for everyone

The Logitech G440 is a gaming mouse pad that can satisfy those looking for something not too big, but not too small. It boasts a classic square shape, and has absolutely no RGB lighting However, its surface is stiffer than the other mouse pads on this list. This style isn’t for everyone, as the feeling of this texture can be unsatisfying, but it might be worth a try.

Hard surface mouse pads are useful for those who play games requiring precision aiming and quick movements. This polyethylene surface is meant to improve accuracy, but for a tradeoff in comfort. Logitech also claims it is optimized for its mouse sensors, but it’ll work well with any other mouse. The G440 costs a total of $20 and comes in at a width of 13.4 inches and a length of 11 inches.

How to choose the best gaming mouse pad for you

Finding the perfect gaming mouse pad depends on the size of your desk, the type of surface you’re looking for, your budget, and whether you want RGB lights. If you're sporting a large desk and don’t care for RGB, the KTRIO is a good pick. It’s affordable, soft and features a plain black design that might appeal to you. If you’re looking for a similarly affordable option but with RGB, the Blade Hawks is another solid choice.

On the other hand, Razer’s high-end mouse pads are worth it if you’re willing to dish out some more money. The Razer Firefly V2 is $50, but it boasts the LED versatility of Razer Chroma, and the hard surface is optimized for precision movements and meant to minimize mistakes. The Razer Goliathus Extended is similarly high quality, also featuring the customizability Razer Chroma. And finally, the Logitech G440 is a good pick for those who don’t need RGB, don’t mind a smaller pad, and need a surface optimized for precision gaming.