Best cryptocurrency to buy in 2021 — and it’s not Bitcoin or Dogecoin

The best cryptocurrency to buy in 2021 is a digital asset that has the greatest potential for sky-high growth, demonstrates practical utility, and is a fledgling disruptor in the decentralized finance (DeFi) world.

Bitcoin (BTC) is the show-stopping cryptocurrency star that climbed to an all-time high of $64,000 in mid-April. If you purchased one BTC last March, you would have made $58,000 in just 13 months. Bitcoin outperformed Wall Street’s best-performing sectors, and heck, there’s even news that it’s coming to hundreds of banks soon. Dogecoin , a meme token that launched as a joke, also shocked the world as it climbed to an unprecedented peak of 70 cents on May 5. With their jaw-dropping price activity, Bitcoin and Dogecoin became media darlings, but come on — there are other underrated cryptocurrencies that deserve some spotlight, too!

It’s easy to fall victim to social media hype as new coins pop up. If you’re going to invest your hard-earned money on highly speculative assets, it’s best to analyze them with a sharp, critical eye — not listen to Reddit and Twitter shillers. After perusing through cryptocurrencies’ white papers (documents that outline a digital asset’s mission), we’ve compiled a list of the best cryptocurrencies to buy this year.

What is the best cryptocurrency to buy in 2021?

The best cryptocurrency you can buy in 2021 is ETH, the digital currency of the Ethereum blockchain. It is the second most popular cryptocurrency next to Bitcoin, but if you ask me, ETH could gain enough traction to surpass BTC thanks to the booming non-fungible token (NFT) market. NFTs are digital collectibles (e.g. music, artwork and tweets) that often run on the Ethereum network.

As celebrities like Eminem , Tony Hawk, Snoop Dogg and Rob Gronkowski cashed in on NFTs, ETH soared. Even the National Basketball Association (NBA) created a trading platform that lets fans trade NFT-based video highlights of their favorite players; it’s called NBA Top Shot.

Unlike Bitcoin, you have to pay “gas fees” to process transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. Gas fees compensate for the computing energy required to validate transactions. In other words, if you’re an artist who wants to turn your artwork into an NFT, you have to pay a gas fee ranging from $30 to $100. The same is true for folks who want to purchase NFTs. These fees are paid using ETH, which is a boon for Ethereum investors.

That being said, you can see why Ether’s price skyrocketed to $3,400 in May when it was trading at only $200 last year. As silly as it sounds, NFTs such as Jack Dorsey’s first tweet, this quirky GIF of a Pop Tart-bodied cat , and the popular Disaster Girl meme all played a role in ETH’s sudden success.

The best cryptocurrencies you can buy in 2021

1. Ethereum (ETH) The best cryptocurrency to buy overall Price: $3,400 booming due to NFTs most popular crypto next to Bitcoin upward price trajectory concentrated ownership among a select few

ETH is the best cryptocurrency to buy in 2021 because it’s outperforming Bitcoin, the most popular digital asset, by a large margin. Its year-to-date growth is mind-blowing. According to Reuters , it’s up 325% compared to Bitcoin’s 95% surge within the same time frame . In April, ETH experienced an uptick of more than 40% while Bitcoin fell 2.4% .

Although NFTs played a part in Ether’s meteoric surge, its support for DeFi likely contributed to its rally, too. Ethereum, launched in 2015, sought to create a platform for developers to build and host apps without centralized entities like Google and Apple. Ethereum allows decentralized apps (dApps) to run on the blockchain (a peer-to-peer network of computers). You also can’t talk about Ethereum without mentioning its smart-contract functionality. Smart contracts cut out middlemen by using code that auto-executes actions after certain terms and conditions are met. Think of smart contracts as well-programmed, trustworthy robots that carry out transactions between two parties without pesky, authoritative, industry-dominating intermediaries.

One downside of investing in ETH is that, according to Vulcan Post, fewer than 40 individuals own more than one-third of all circulating units.This is unfavorable because it means ETH ownership is highly concentrated among a few big wigs. If they decide to sell all at once, it could tank ETH.

Where to buy Ethereum: Binance, Bittrex, Coinbase, Coinmama, Gemini, Kraken

2. Monero (XMR) The best cryptocurrency to buy for privacy Price: $423 privacy-centric digital asset high demand for confidential currency fast and inexpensive payments privacy coins are often targeted for delisting

Monero is the cryptocurrency you’d purchase for high-level privacy and anonymity. Bitcoin and Ethereum have transparent blockchains: transactions can be traced and linked to real-world identities. Monero, on the other hand, has an opaque blockchain; recipients won’t know who you are or how you received your money because Monero uses privacy-enhancing technologies to ensure anonymity.

Monero boasts that it offers fast electronic cash: there are no multi-day holding periods, check-clearing fees or other impediments. Monero is also decentralized, so users don’t have to worry about a single controlling authority overseeing their transactions. There’s always a demand for private, anonymous currency, so Monero is an eye-catching investment. However, there is a downside; it’s often delisted from exchanges. Bittrex is the most recent platform to kick Monero to the curb.

Where to buy Monero: Binance

3. VeChain (VET) The best business-centric cryptocurrency to buy Price: $0.22 business-oriented blockchain technology big-name partnerships cheap investment two-token system can confuse investors on which to invest in

VeChain is an enterprise-centric blockchain that targets several industries, including healthcare, logistics, automobile and even luxury fashion. In fact, the CEO of VeChain, Sunny Lu, is the former CIO of Louis Vuitton China.

VeChain was originally launched as a way to thwart knock-offs. How did it work? Well, according to Decrypt , each product is given a unique identifier with sensors that track its progress throughout each supply-chain stage. With this technology, companies can ensure its products are handled correctly and customers can verify their purchases are legitimate. Because VeChain uses blockchain technology, the data can’t be changed, which is a huge plus for businesses. If anything goes wrong on the supply chain (e.g. goods are shipped to the wrong place), the blockchain record will unveil where things went haywire.

VET is a cryptocurrency that lives on the VeChain network. The more VET an enterprise holds, the more priority it gets while using VeChain’s resources. VeChain also uses a token called VTHO, which pays for the power and energy needed to conduct transactions (like Ethereum’s gas fees). The downside of this two-token system is that it can confuse investors, but VET is the most recommended of the two.

It’s also worth noting that VeChain already secured partnerships with established companies such as BMW.

Where to buy VeChain: Binance

4. Polkadot (DOT) The best cryptocurrency to buy that’s under $100 Price: $39.96 aims to connect all major blockchains room for a lot of growth cheap investment still in development

In the same way some games are exclusive to one platform (e.g. The Last of Us 2 on PlayStation), many cryptocurrencies are solely linked to one blockchain (e.g. ETH on Ethereum). However, Polkadot is swooping in to change that with a concept called cross-platform interoperability (CPI). Think of CPI as cross-platform play, but for cryptocurrencies.

Polkadot’s primary mission is to unite independent blockchains under one network so that they can communicate and carry out operations together. For example, a use case for CPI is a smart-contract event on Ethereum triggering a payment on the Bitcoin blockchain. The downside of DOT is that its CPI concept has not yet materialized into reality.

Where to buy Polkadot: Digifinex, Binance

5. Cardano (ADA) The best cryptocurrency with the greatest growth potential Price: $1.65 academic backing less energy consumption compared to BTC cheap investment Still in development

ADA is a cryptocurrency that lives on the Cardano blockchain. Ethereum co-founder Charles Hokinson founded Cardano in 2015, so it’s no surprise that, similar to Ethereum, Cardano aims to feature smart-contract functionality.

Cardano has several objectives; one of them is offering speedy cryptocurrency transactions. Bitcoin uses the proof-of-work (PoW) algorithm to validate BTC transactions on the blockchain, which relies on a peer-to-peer network to mine new blocks. This process, however, is slow and wastes too much computing power. Cardano, on the other hand, uses the proof-of-stake (PoS) algorithm. At the risk of getting too technical and boring you to death, all you need to know is that PoS is quicker and consumes less energy than the electricity-guzzling PoW method.

Another interesting facet of Cardano is that it prides itself on being a peer-reviewed blockchain, meaning any updates to the platform are thoroughly researched and validated by experts. One thing to consider about Cardano, however, is that it’s still in development; it doesn’t have smart contract or dApp capabilities yet.

Where to buy Cardano: Coinbase, Binance

6. BinanceCoin (BNB) The best way to invest in SafeMoon without actually investing in SafeMoon Price: $647 backed by the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance burns BNB every quarter to increase its value Binance users are incentivized to use BNB arguably works against DeFi concepts

BNB, launched in July 2017, is a digital coin launched by Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. As of this writing, BinanceCoin is the third most valuable cryptocurrency after ETH. If you’re mulling over a SafeMoon purchase , but you’re waffling on taking the plunge, BinanceCoin is a roundabout way of investing in the lunar-inspired cryptocurrency. In order to buy SafeMoon, investors have no choice but to buy BNB first.

Interestingly, BinanceCoin initially ran on the Ethereum blockchain before it became the native currency of Binance’s own blockchain: Binance Chain. Binance incentivizes BNB purchases by offering users discounts for paying its fees with BNB. For example, there is a 0.1% fee for withdrawals. If your fee is $1, you’ll only pay 75 cents thanks to the 25% discount Binance offers for using BNB.

Unlike other cryptocurrencies, BNB can’t be mined: all 200 million coins were pre-mined for Binance’s initial coin offering. Here’s where it gets fascinating; every quarter, Binance uses 20% of its profits to buy BNB — and then it burns them. Binance will do this until 50% of their coins are repurchased. The purpose of burning BinanceCoin is to ensure that BNB sustains a high value. Despite all these great perks of BNB, some dissenters argue that BNB goes against the DeFi creed. Anyone can mine Bitcoin and Ethereum, but BNB transactions are verified by servers that Binance controls, which negates the basic tenets of decentralization.

Where to buy BinanceCoin: Binance, of course.

Note: This is not financial advice. Please note that cryptocurrency is a highly volatile asset class; only invest what you can afford to lose.