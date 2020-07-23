Xbox Series X July games showcase: How to watch Halo Infinite gameplay reveal

It's almost time. Time to see what kind of Xbox Series X games Microsoft has in store for us come November. We're excited to catch some Halo Infinite gameplay and finally find out what the story is all about -- although, we have some idea that it involves The Banished.

The main Xbox Series X games showcase starts on July 23 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET, but the pre-show starts at 8AM PT / 11AM ET, which includes world premieres. Here's how to watch the event.

How to watch the Xbox Series X July games showcase

The Xbox Games Showcase will start streaming on July 23 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. The YouTube stream is linked above; however, if you want the fastest stream, we recommend watching it on Twitch. However, the pre-show starts at 8AM PT / 11AM ET, which will include world premieres.

Stay tuned to this page after the show for a full list of what was announced and the trailers that accompany them.

Xbox Games Showcase predictions

We're definitely seeing Halo Infinite, but apart from that, Xbox has been super quiet -- well, to the best of its ability. There has been a ton of speculation about Fable 4 and Perfect Dark showing up, which has some credence to it.

We also might see more of Hellblade 2, which'll be exciting. There are a ton of people, including myself, that believe Elden Ring will be there as well. It's been awhile since it was announced, and it was supposed to get a new trailer at the beginning of the year, so it has to happen (please).

Overall, I'm just looking forward to seeing high-quality looking games that are able to finally match PS5's excellent line-up thus far.