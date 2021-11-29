Wow! This Asus Chromebook dropped to $109 in Cyber Monday deal

Cheap Cyber Monday Chromebook deals are rolling in with reckless abandon, and we can't believe that Asus is selling an 11-inch Chromebook for only $109 at Best Buy.

And we're not kidding when we say we're being inundated with incredible Chromebook deals for Cyber Monday. We recently published another amazing Chromebook deal from Samsung and Acer. Both are offering Chromebooks for $87 (Samsung Chromebook 4) and $109 (Acer Chromebook 311).

Asus CX22NA Chromebook Cyber Monday deal

Asus CX22NA Chromebook: was $220 now $109 Asus CX22NA Chromebook: was $220 now $109

The Asus CX22NA Chromebook was selling for $220, but now for Cyber Monday, you find this Chrome OS device for half that price. This 11.6-inch Chromebook comes with an Intel Celeron N3350 CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC flash memory and a 1600 x 768-pixel display.

Asus is offering one of the cheapest, best sales you can get in a Chromebook. The 11.6-inch ASUS CX22NA Chromebook only $109 at Best Buy. It comes with an Intel Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. It also comes with a 1600 x 768-pixel display.

This Chromebook is also ultra-thin and lightweight for maximum portability. The Asus CX22NA Chromebook is 0.7 inches thick and weighs only 2.2 pounds. Keep in mind that due to its entry-level internals, this Chromebook is best suited for Cyber Monday shoppers who simply need a device for light, non-intensive productivity and web browsing.

Cyber Monday kicked off on November 29 and we're seeing tons excellent deals on today’s most coveted tech. Be sure to bookmark our Cyber Monday 2021 laptop deals hub for the best holiday discounts.