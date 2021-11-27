Wow! Samsung Chromebook 4 is only $79 in all time low Black Friday laptop deal

Black Friday deals are bashing me over the head with laptops in a pillow case and the only way to save me is to check out this epic Samsung Chromebook 4 for just under $100.

Right now, you can gobble up the Samsung Chromebook 4 (refurbished) for just $79 at Walmart, which is the cheapest laptop deal we've seen all year.

Samsung Chromebook 4 deal

Samsung Chromebook 4 (refurb): was $99 now $79 Samsung Chromebook 4 (refurb): was $99 now $79

The Samsung Chromebook 4 is a very good budget laptop with snappy performance and long battery life. Even if it's refurbished, $79 for a laptop is a killer deal. It comes with an Intel Celeron CPU, 32GB of eMMC storage, and 4GB of RAM.

In our Samsung Chromebook 4 review, we wrote that the Samsung Chromebook 4's longevity, keyboard and performance make it a decent option for a budget Chromebook.

The Samsung Chromebook 4 looks exactly like you'd expect from its low price. With curved edges and a silver hue, the Samsung Chromebook 4 looks a lot like the many MacBook copycats we've seen over the years. Its aluminum top feels a little nicer than we expected, but the laptop's price shows in the plastic body.

Samsung also says the Chromebook 4 passed multiple MIL-STD 810G durability tests (including transit drop, vibration, high temperatures and freezing, humidity, blasts of dust and low pressure).

The Intel Celeron 3000N processor and 4GB of RAM driving the Samsung Chromebook 4 provides decent power for multitasking, especially at this price. When we split the screen between 12 Chrome tabs, including ones for Giphy, a Google doc and a 1080p YouTube video, we saw lag only when I moved back to the Giphy page. The Google doc, with notes about the system's performance, stayed responsive.