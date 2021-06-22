Wow! Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 falls to under $200 for Prime Day 2021

If you're on the hunt for a tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is great value. Thanks to the Prime Day extravaganza, the bargain-friendly tablet is even more affordable.

Right now, you can grab the Galaxy Tab A7 for $199.99. Normally, this tablet is priced at $279.99, which means you're saving $80. When it comes to the best tablet deals around, this Prime Day offer is up there.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: was $279.99 now $199.99 @ Amazon

This exclusive Prime Day deal takes $80 off the Galaxy Tab A7 10.4. This 10.4-inch tablet is a solid choice if you want an upgraded entertainment experience in a handy device. The Galaxy Tab A7's ultra-widescreen display and Dolby Atmos surround-sound quad speakers makes streaming content come to life.

View Deal

The Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 is a solid pickup if you want an all-around tablet for entertainment. Its color-rich display and Dolby Atmos Speakers makes it perfect for streaming TV shows and movies on Netflix. The tablet in this deal packs a 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200) display, Exynos 9611 CPU, 3GB of RAM, and 64GB of local storage.

In our Galaxy Tab A7 review, we liked the tablet's colorful display and Dolby Atmos quad speakers. We also found its battery life impressive — it lasted 13 hours and 13 minutes in our Laptop Mag Battery test.

We also listened to “Blinding Lights'' by The Weeknd on the Galaxy Tab A7, and the snappy synth-pop tune was finely tuned, clear and loud. The tablet's Dolby Atmos quad-speaker system delivers enough sound to fill a medium-sized room.



Now At $199.99, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is now a steal for those after a brilliant tablet for streaming shows, and then some.



Prime Day ends June 22 so be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts.