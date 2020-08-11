Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 delayed to 2021: What we know

Hardsuit Labs released a statement about Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, officially announcing the delay of the game, pushing the release window from 2020 to 2021.

The official announcement states that, "Our goal to release in 2020 is no longer possible." Here's what we know so far.

Today we have an important announcement in regards to the release date of Bloodlines 2. 🦇 pic.twitter.com/M3xR5qOOpNAugust 11, 2020

Hardsuit Labs explains that "due to the quality bar and ambitions we have set for ourselves, we have made the difficult decision that we need more time." The statement goes on to say that "moving launch is one of the changes we are making to ensure the best player experience possible."

It's great to see the developer and publisher wanting to sink more time into this, but where does this leave current-gen consoles when it launches in 2021? Will it still launch on PS4 and Xbox One as well as Xbox Series X and PS5? We imagine so, but it's still slightly concerning.

According to the statement, the developers "will share more information in the coming months on launch timing and other organizational changes that will help us achieve this goal."

The term "organizational changes" sounds like a permanent shift to next-gen to me, but I could be wrong. We'll find out more information in the coming months, so stay tuned.