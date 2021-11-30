This Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha for $599 is the best Cyber Monday laptop deal for college students

The new Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha is the best laptop for college students and anyone else looking for a versatile PC. If you want to refresh your laptop for the fall, here's a deal for you.

Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha for $599 from Best Buy. Usually, this laptop retails for $849, so that's a generous $250 discount.

This is the Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha's lowest price ever and one of the best laptop deals we've seen all year.

Galaxy Book Flex2 deal

Samsung's Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha is one of the best convertible laptops for the money. The laptop in this deal packs a 13-inch (1920 x 1080) QLED touch screen, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.

While we didn't review this exact model, in our Galaxy Book Flex 15 review, we loved its super bright, QLED touch screen, epic battery life, and Samsung DeX support. The Galaxy Book Flex Alpha boasts these same attributes, minus S-Pen and wireless PowerShare support. Based on feedback from satisfied owners, the Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Samsung's official site.

In terms of design, like its convertible sibling, the Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha features an all-aluminum build with a shiny Samsung logo embossed on its lid. Its 360-degree hinge lets you convert it into a big-screen tablet for taking notes or tent mode for watching movies or presenting.

The Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha features the same QLED technology seen on Samsung QLED TVs. Quantum-dot technology improves color, light management, and energy efficiency. Samsung promises you'll get up to 18.5 hours of battery life with the Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha.

With a weight of 2.62 pounds and measuring 12 x 7.95 x 0.55, the Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha is lighter and thinner than its competitors. It's lighter and thinner than the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches), HP Spectre x360 13 (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches), and Lenovo Yoga C940 (3 pounds, 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.7 inches).

If you prioritize portability and long battery life, the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha is a wise choice. Especially at this incredible price!