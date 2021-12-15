This Astro A50 wireless headset with base station is the best gift for gamers — save $45 now

The Astro Gaming A50 wireless headset makes a great gift for gamers. It delivers immersive, detailed in-game audio and crystal clear chat.

Right now, you can get the Astro A50 Wireless Headset with Base Station for $255 at Amazon. Normally, it costs $300, so that's $45 below retail and one of the best gaming deals out there.

Best Buy has it for the same price.

For a limited time, save $45 on the Astro A50 wireless headset with base station. Astro Audio V2 provides clear and immersive audio for dialogue, music and in-game sound. Meanwhile, Dolby Audio delivers a cinematic, high-resolution gaming audio experience. It works with PS5, PS4, PC, and Mac. Best Buy offers this same deal.

Astro Gaming's A50 wireless headset offers premium acoustics, comfort and durability. It features 40mm drivers, EQ modes, a flip to mute mic, and up to 15 hours of battery life.

Although we didn't test this headset, Astro A50 reviews from verified buyers rate it 4 out of 5 stars. Satisfied customers praise the A50's comfortable fit and amazing sound. Others praise the headset's crystal clear microphone and build quality.

If you really want to wow that gamer you know or treat yourself for the holidays, the Astro Gaming A50 wireless headset is a wise choice.